Wolves vs Leeds United live stream: Watch the game for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

You can’t call yourself a true soccer fan if you aren’t planning to watch the Premier League today, and Wolves vs Leeds United should be at the top of your watch list. The game doesn’t have national TV coverage today, which can make it a little more difficult to track down a way to watch online. Many of the best live TV streaming services won’t be able to offer the live stream, as Peacock TV has exclusive coverage. Read onward for all you need to know about NBC’s streaming platform, including a way to watch Peacock and the Wolves vs Leeds United game for free.

Watch the Wolves vs Leeds United live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Peacock TV is the only place you can watch the Wolves vs Leeds United game today, so you’re going to want to get yourself a subscription ASAP. It comes in at just $5 per month and it will get you access to all sorts of sports events in addition to Premier League soccer, including Sunday Night Football, WWE events, and PGA Tour events. Peacock also has a huge library of NBC original content and some of the best shows on Peacock include The Blacklist, Bel-Air, and That ‘70s Show. If you’re a new subscriber to the Peacock platform you can take advantage of a Peacock free trial to watch the Wolves vs Leeds United game for free. Returning subscribers will need to subscribe at the monthly rate.

Watch the Wolves vs Leeds United live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Watching the Wolves vs Leeds United live stream while traveling may come with a little more difficulty. Accessing streaming services outside of an event’s region usually triggers geographic restrictions, making live sports events almost impossible to access. You can work around this with a VPN, or a virtual private network. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN, and pairing NordVPN with a Peacock TV subscription will allow you to watch the Wolves vs Leeds United game online from anywhere in the world. NordVPN almost always has discounts taking place and you can even use the service free for 30 days with a NordVPN free trial.

