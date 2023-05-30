What’s new on Tubi in June 2023

Have you heard of Tubi? The upstart streamer has tens of thousands of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the hottest series that aired on HBO Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old TV show you used to watch as a kid in the ’80s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.

Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth your time. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.

All titles below begin streaming for free on June 1, unless otherwise noted:

Originals

ACTION

DC Down – 6/20

After an earthquake rocks Washington, D.C., the Army Corps races against the clock to rescue the president, who is trapped under the rubble, while a sinister plot aims to capitalize on the disaster.

Incarcerated – 6/22

After being incarcerated, a woman enacts an elaborate plan of revenge on the ruthless female drug lord responsible for her family’s demise.

Murder City – 6/29

a disgraced former cop finds himself working for a ruthless female kingpin to pay off his estranged father’s debt and protect his family.

COMEDY

Magic Carpet Rides – 6/14

A struggling influencer falls for an off the grid heartthrob and is torn between her following’s growing interest in her budding romance and his desire to keep it offline.

The Freak Brothers season 2 – 6/25

The series chronicles the escapades of a trio of stoner anti-establishment characters and their smartass cat who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969 and must adjust to life with a new family in present-day San Francisco. In the second season, the Freaks and Kitty’s Mary Jane-fueled misadventures will take them from their high school reunion to matching wits with Mark Zuckerberg, settling old scores with Mitch McConnell, and battling Seth Rogen in a Pot Brownie Bake-Off contest.

DRAMA

Gridiron Gang – 6/23

A high school athlete navigates physical and mental challenges after making the all-male football team, but faces her greatest challenge when she begins to question her sexuality.

DOCUMENTARY/UNSCRIPTED

Mystery Unsolved: The Adnan Syed Story – 6/7

After serving 22 years in prison for a murder he swears he didn’t commit, Adnan Syed was finally released last year – but he now faces the prospect of going back to prison.

VICE News Presents – Sold out: Ticketmaster and the Resale Racket – 6/11

Enabled by the Live Nation/Ticketmaster monopoly, shadowy ticket brokers buy up all the best seats and sell them at a huge profit – but the music community is fighting back.

Love You to Death: Gabby Petito – 6/21

When aspiring social media influencer Gabby Petito goes missing and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, disappears, the hunt for the couple grips the nation.

Fire Front – 6/27

Featuring firsthand footage of Australia’s most devastating bushfire season, this documentary delivers insight into a disaster that captivated the world.

TMZ Presents – Child Star Syndrome: Triumphs, Tragedies, and Trolls – 6/28

Entertainment giants unleashed a new generation of child stars in the social media era, creating some of Hollywood’s biggest names – and some of its most tragic tales.

HORROR

She Came From the Woods – 6/10

A group of counselors unleashes a decades-old evil, long buried secrets, and bloody mayhem on the last night of summer camp in 1987.

Captive – 6/15

A mischievous group of stoners break into a house for a weekend party, but they soon realize all is not well after finding a mysterious stranger held captive in the basement.

Play Dead – 6/17

When a young woman breaks into a morgue to retrieve evidence, she soon finds that the coroner uses the facility as a front for a twisted business.

THRILLERS

Lyla – 6/4

A husband takes his family on a getaway but must fight for his sanity when mysterious strangers who seem to know him well continue to visit him.

Deadly Secrets of a Cam Girl – 6/6

A struggling student working to make ends meet as a cam girl finds herself in a mysterious and deadly web of lies when a special subscriber goes missing.

The Stepmother 3 – 6/8

Elizabeth Carter (Erica Mena, The Stepmother, The Stepmother 2) will again stop at nothing to find her perfect family, but her dangerous past catches up to her when the families she’s ruined seek to put an end to her terror.

Trap House – 6/9

A detective falls victim to a trap house full of twisted gadgets designed to dismember and maim uninvited intruders as he seeks the meth lord responsible for his brother’s death.

Cinnamon – 6/23

A music-driven thriller following a young couple who, after falling hopelessly in love and looking for escape, risk it all on one big robbery that goes terribly wrong.

Twisted House Sitter 2 – 6/30

After breaking out of prison and assuming a new identity, a woman gets a job as a personal assistant to a CEO and will stop at nothing to adopt the CEO’s luxurious lifestyle.

WESTERN

Butch vs. Sundance – 6/16

After years of robbing and scheming, a feud between Butch and Sundance leads to mistrust and betrayal, jeopardizing the largest heist of the century.

