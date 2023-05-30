What’s new on Tubi in June 2023

Have you heard of Tubi? The upstart streamer has tens of thousands of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the hottest series that aired on HBO Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old TV show you used to watch as a kid in the ’80s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.
Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth your time. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.
All titles below begin streaming for free on June 1, unless otherwise noted:
Originals
ACTION
DC Down – 6/20
After an earthquake rocks Washington, D.C., the Army Corps races against the clock to rescue the president, who is trapped under the rubble, while a sinister plot aims to capitalize on the disaster.
Incarcerated – 6/22
After being incarcerated, a woman enacts an elaborate plan of revenge on the ruthless female drug lord responsible for her family’s demise.
Murder City – 6/29
a disgraced former cop finds himself working for a ruthless female kingpin to pay off his estranged father’s debt and protect his family.
COMEDY
Magic Carpet Rides – 6/14
A struggling influencer falls for an off the grid heartthrob and is torn between her following’s growing interest in her budding romance and his desire to keep it offline.
The Freak Brothers season 2 – 6/25
The series chronicles the escapades of a trio of stoner anti-establishment characters and their smartass cat who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969 and must adjust to life with a new family in present-day San Francisco. In the second season, the Freaks and Kitty’s Mary Jane-fueled misadventures will take them from their high school reunion to matching wits with Mark Zuckerberg, settling old scores with Mitch McConnell, and battling Seth Rogen in a Pot Brownie Bake-Off contest.
DRAMA
Gridiron Gang – 6/23
A high school athlete navigates physical and mental challenges after making the all-male football team, but faces her greatest challenge when she begins to question her sexuality.
DOCUMENTARY/UNSCRIPTED
Mystery Unsolved: The Adnan Syed Story – 6/7
After serving 22 years in prison for a murder he swears he didn’t commit, Adnan Syed was finally released last year – but he now faces the prospect of going back to prison.
VICE News Presents – Sold out: Ticketmaster and the Resale Racket – 6/11
Enabled by the Live Nation/Ticketmaster monopoly, shadowy ticket brokers buy up all the best seats and sell them at a huge profit – but the music community is fighting back.
Love You to Death: Gabby Petito – 6/21
When aspiring social media influencer Gabby Petito goes missing and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, disappears, the hunt for the couple grips the nation.
Fire Front – 6/27
Featuring firsthand footage of Australia’s most devastating bushfire season, this documentary delivers insight into a disaster that captivated the world.
TMZ Presents – Child Star Syndrome: Triumphs, Tragedies, and Trolls – 6/28
Entertainment giants unleashed a new generation of child stars in the social media era, creating some of Hollywood’s biggest names – and some of its most tragic tales.
HORROR
She Came From the Woods – 6/10
A group of counselors unleashes a decades-old evil, long buried secrets, and bloody mayhem on the last night of summer camp in 1987.
Captive – 6/15
A mischievous group of stoners break into a house for a weekend party, but they soon realize all is not well after finding a mysterious stranger held captive in the basement.
Play Dead – 6/17
When a young woman breaks into a morgue to retrieve evidence, she soon finds that the coroner uses the facility as a front for a twisted business.
THRILLERS
Lyla – 6/4
A husband takes his family on a getaway but must fight for his sanity when mysterious strangers who seem to know him well continue to visit him.
Deadly Secrets of a Cam Girl – 6/6
A struggling student working to make ends meet as a cam girl finds herself in a mysterious and deadly web of lies when a special subscriber goes missing.
The Stepmother 3 – 6/8
Elizabeth Carter (Erica Mena, The Stepmother, The Stepmother 2) will again stop at nothing to find her perfect family, but her dangerous past catches up to her when the families she’s ruined seek to put an end to her terror.
Trap House – 6/9
A detective falls victim to a trap house full of twisted gadgets designed to dismember and maim uninvited intruders as he seeks the meth lord responsible for his brother’s death.
Cinnamon – 6/23
A music-driven thriller following a young couple who, after falling hopelessly in love and looking for escape, risk it all on one big robbery that goes terribly wrong.
Twisted House Sitter 2 – 6/30
After breaking out of prison and assuming a new identity, a woman gets a job as a personal assistant to a CEO and will stop at nothing to adopt the CEO’s luxurious lifestyle.
WESTERN
Butch vs. Sundance – 6/16
After years of robbing and scheming, a feud between Butch and Sundance leads to mistrust and betrayal, jeopardizing the largest heist of the century.
Library titles
ACTION
Air Force One
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cold Pursuit
Contraband
Crimson Tide
Gone In 60 Seconds
Hulk (2003)
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jumper
Knight And Day
Max Payne
Non-Stop – 6/17
R.I.P.D.
S.W.A.T.
The A-Team
The Kingdom (2007)
The Patriot
The Rock
The Three Musketeers (1993)
The Transporter
Transporter 2
Transporter 3
ART HOUSE
12 Years A Slave
21 Grams
A Star Is Born – 6/8
American Psycho
Cape Fear
Drive
Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas
Hail, Caesar!
Inglourious Basterds
Miami Vice (2006)
Philadelphia
Solaris
The Visit
BLACK CINEMA
A Madea Christmas
All About The Benjamins
B.A.P.S.
Barbershop
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Black Knight
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Breakin’ All The Rules
Deja Vu
Glory
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute
House Party: Tonight’s The Night
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Idlewild
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
Just Mercy
Lottery Ticket
Malcolm X
Menace II Society
Notorious
Roll Bounce
Shots Fired
Snakes On A Plane
The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2
Undercover Brother
Undercover Brother 2
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
COMEDY
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Bomb Pizza
Caddyshack
Delivery Man
Father Of The Bride”(1991)
Fever Pitch”(2005)
Friday
Friday After Next
Jack And Jill
Little Fockers
Me, Myself And Irene
Meet The Fockers
Meet The Parents
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Mr. Deeds
Multiplicity
Next Friday
Pineapple Express
The Beverly Hillbillies
The Change Up
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
The Steve Harvey Show
Twins
Your Highness
DOCUMENTARY
Dear Zachary: A Letter To A Son About His Father
Jamel Shabazz: Street Photographer
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
DRAMA
8 Mile
A Time To Kill
Antwone Fisher
Argo
Cast Away
Concussion” (2015
Higher Learning”(1995)
Ladder 49
Notorious (2009)
Pride
Soul Food
The Bodyguard
The Guardian
The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)
The Little Richard Story
The Patriot (2000)
The Shawshank Redemption
What Dreams May Come
What’s Love Got To Do With It
HORROR
Annabelle Comes Home (The Conjuring Franchise)
Annabelle: Creation (The Conjuring Franchise)
Bride Of Chucky
Candyman (1992)
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Cult Of Chucky
Curse Of Chucky
Devil
Doctor Sleep
Fright Night
Grindhouse: Death Proof
Grindhouse: Planet Terror
House Of Wax (2005)
Interview With The Vampire
Mama
Seed Of Chucky
Sinister 2
The Curse Of La Llorona (The Conjuring Franchise)
The Last Exorcism
The Shining
The Thing (1982)
The Thing (2011)
The Wolfman
Van Helsing
KIDS/FAMILY
Baby’s Day Out
Daddy Day Camp
Dudley Do-Right
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Glory Road
Happy Feet 2
He-Man & She-Ra: A Christmas Special
Homeward Bound II: Lost In San Francisco
Miracle
Penguins Of Madagascar
Spy Kids 4
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret Of The Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Dark Crystal
The Flintstones (1994)
The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Little Rascals
The Shaggy Dog (2006)
The Wild (2006)
The Wizard
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
ROMANCE
About Time
Along Came Polly
Father Of The Bride
For Richer Or Poorer
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Just Wright
Larry Crowne
Love, Simon
Monster In-Law
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Not Easily Broken
Something’s Gotta Give
The Best Man (1999)
The Wedding Singer
There’s Something About Mary
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
When Harry Met Sally
SCI-FI/FANTASY
12 Monkeys
Army Of Darkness
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Conan The Barbarian (2011)
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle For The Heartfire
Dragonheart: Vengeance
Gattaca
I Am Number Four
Looper
Morgan
Oblivion
Ready Player One
Snow White And The Huntsman
The Covenant
The Day After Tomorrow
The Hulk
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Space Between Us
Waterworld
Weird Science
THRILLERS
Arena (2011)
Black And Blue (2019)
Broken City
Final Destination
Harry Brown
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Panic Room
Sleeping With The Enemy
The Bone Collector
The Butterfly Effect
The Call (2013)
The Insider
The Pelican Brief
The Shallows
Twister
Unstoppable (2010)
TV SERIES
Johnny Quest
Pup Named Scooby Doo
Scooby-Doo! Guess Who?
Smurfs
The Jetsons
The New Scooby Doo Mysteries
Tom & Jerry
Yogi Bear
WESTERN
A Fistful of Dollars
A Reason To Live, A Reason To Die
Billy Two Hats
For A Few Dollars More
Last Man Standing
Man Of The East
Return Of Sabata
Seraphim Falls
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
Tombstone
Editors' Recommendations
- Netflix is now streaming one of 2023’s best thrillers. Here’s why you should watch it
- Everything leaving Netflix in June 2023
- Everything coming to Netflix in June 2023
- Netflix free trial: Can you stream for free in 2023?
- Everything coming to Amazon Freevee in June 2023