Where to watch Scream 6

Jason Struss
By

Last year, the Scream franchise was awakened from its 11-year slumber with Scream, a reboot/sequel hybrid that saw the original three stars, — Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courtney Cox — return to help a new generation of teens from being sliced and diced by a new Ghostface. The movie was a surprise hit (Scream 4 had been a dud) and since franchises never die, a sequel was quickly commissioned with most of the reboot cast returning (Campbell declined due to an insulting monetary offer, while Arquette isn’t returning due to his character, Dewey, meeting an unfortunate end in the last one).

Released at the beginning of March, Scream 6 quickly proved to be a hit with critics and audiences alike, becoming the most successful Scream movie since the original all the way back in 1996. Now wrapping up its successful theatrical run, the sequel is set to hit streaming very soon. Where is it streaming? And when? Digital Trends has all the answers for you.

Where to watch Scream 6

Ghostface raises his knife in Scream 6.

Scream 6 can now be accessed in your living rooms through the streaming service, Paramount+.

Paramount+ is the home to what many call the movie of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick. Trust us when we say that Maverick is worth your time. On the television front, Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) is a kingmaker for the service, with hit shows like 1923Tulsa King1883, and Mayor of Kingstown available to stream for your viewing pleasure. Check Digital Trends’ Paramount+ Guide for the new movies and shows coming to the platform each month.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

Scream 6 is now streaming for subscribers.

How much does it cost?

Scream VI | Final Trailer (2023 Movie)

There are two subscription plans for Paramount+. The Essential subscription costs $5 per month. Programs will be presented with limited commercial interruptions. Subscribers can save 16% off the monthly price with a yearly plan of $50. If you do not want ads, purchase the Premium subscription, which costs $10 per month or $100 per year.

For both plans, Paramount+ offers a trial period of seven days. The first week is free, and subscribers can cancel anytime during that week. You can also bundle the Paramount+ subscription with a Showtime subscription for $12 a month or $120 a year. For more info on all Paramount+ subscription plans, check out our guide.

Is Scream 6 worth watching?

Four kids put their hands in from a scene from Scream VI.
L-r, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”) , Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”) and Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”) star in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s "Scream VI." © 2023 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Yes! Like the not-so-great Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, Scream VI takes place in New York City. The trailer showcases franchise fave Kirby (once again played by Hayden Panettiere) and good use of Big Apple staples (Ghostface stalks the subways!) as the movie does something different from previous installments.

The returning cast, headed by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and featuring Courtney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jack Champion, Josh Segarra, and Dermot Mulroney, make this sequel special, and the scares are truly unique and unlike anything else in the franchise.

Scream 6 is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. On Rotten Tomatoes, Scream 6 has a 77% on the Tomatometer and a 91% audience score.

