If you have AT&T, Alexa is now a giant speakerphone

Amazon Alexa can now make and receive calls if you’re an AT&T customer, essentially turning your smart home device into a giant speakerphone. 

The tech giant announced the new feature called “AT&T calling with Alexa.” Starting Wednesday, September 9, AT&T customers can use Alexa-enabled devices to answer incoming calls or start a new call, even if their phone is far away or turned off. 

The new feature only works for AT&T customers in the U.S. that have a compatible HD-voice mobile phone like an iPhone or the Samsung Galaxy.

Here’s how to utilize the AT&T calling with Alexa feature if you’re an AT&T customer: 

  • Go to Settings in the Alexa app and click Communication.
  • Select AT&T.
  • Follow the on-screen instructions provided to link your mobile number with your Alexa device.
  • After setup, you can make a call by saying, “Alexa, call Mike,” or say, “Alexa, dial (number).”
  • For incoming calls, Alexa announces who is calling by saying, “Incoming call from Mike.” To answer, simply respond, “Alexa, answer.” 

If you’d prefer not to be contacted, you can also set your Alexa device to “Away Mode” and control when you receive incoming calls by setting specific times within the Alexa app. 

An Amazon spokesperson told Digital Trends that they don’t have any additional details to share regarding adding more mobile carriers to Alexa devices in the future.

Amazon already enabled phone-like features to its Alexa devices like Alexa Calling or Alexa Outbound Calling, which allows you to connect with other Alexa users and make outgoing calls within the U.S. and to Mexico, Canada, and the U.K.  However, the “AT&T calling with Alexa” is the first time Alexa supports incoming calls and direct calls to 911.

