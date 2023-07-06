 Skip to main content
Valak returns in the first trailer for The Nun 2

Blair Marnell
By

In The Conjuring universe, few monsters inspire more terror than Valak, the demonic creature colloquially known as the Nun. Valak can take on more than one form, but he, or it, seems to really enjoy taking this one. Horror movie fans have also been taken by the Nun, which received its own spinoff movie in 2018 that served as a prequel to The Conjuring films. This fall, The Nun 2 will follow up on the events of that film as Valak returns to terrorize the innocent once again.

Taissa Farmiga reprises her role as Sister Irene from The Nun, and she survived Valak’s attempt to possess her. However, Irene didn’t realize that her friend, Frenchie (Jonas Bloquet), was not as lucky, and his body now belongs to the Nun. In the new trailer for The Nun 2, Sister Irene doesn’t realize how or why the Nun is haunting a new location. But she does have an idea about what Valak’s true agenda is.

Taissa Farmiga in The Nun 2.

Valak is a demon who was once an angel. And falling from grace has apparently stripped Valak of the power that he used to possess. Sister Irene believes that Valak is somehow attempting to regain those lost abilities. Exactly how that relates to Valak scaring a bunch of school girls remains to be seen.

Bonnie Aarons is once again portraying Valak/the Nun, with Anna Popplewell as Kate, and Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie. The Suicide Squad‘s Storm Reid has a leading role as one of Valak’s intended victims, but the name of her character has not yet been revealed.

Michael Chaves directed The Nun 2 from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper. Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema will release The Nun 2 on Friday, September 8.

Blair Marnell
