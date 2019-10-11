The fourth Democratic debate on Tuesday, October 15, will be the biggest one yet, with 12 candidates set to take the debate stage at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.

CNN and The New York Times will co-host this 2020 Democratic primary debate, which will once again pit front-runners Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders against each other. Billionaire Tom Steyer is the only fresh face at the debate, after having qualified for the first time. They’ll be joined by several lower-tier candidates, including Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.

Here’s everything you need to know about the October primary debate:

What time is the October debate?

The CNN/New York Times Democratic debate will start at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, October 15. We’re not quite sure how long the debate will run, but the past three presidential debates have lasted between two and three hours.

How to watch the Democratic debate online

The presidential debate will be livestreamed on both CNN.com and nytimes.com, along with the CNN apps on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast.

If you want watch old-school, the presidential debate will also be broadcast on CNN, CNN en Español, and CNN International.

Which candidates have qualified for the debate?

While more candidates have qualified in the past — previous debates have taken place over two nights, with 10 candidates each night — the requirements are stricter for the fourth debate. According to the Democratic National Committee, candidates needed to have 130,000 unique donors and get at least 2% in four polls approved by the organization.

Here’s who made the cut:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Masschusetts)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota)

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas)

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)

Businessman Tom Steyer

Who is moderating the debate?

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett will be joined by New York Times national editor Mark Lacey to moderate the debate.

What will the candidates discuss?

Expect to hear the candidates discuss their approaches to health care and Medicare for All, along with the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The candidates will also likely clash over their approaches to Facebook’s political advertisements, which allow misinformation, and calls by some candidates to break up Big Tech companies like Amazon, Google, Apple, and Facebook. Major candidates have taken a stand on key tech issues: Warren has called for improved rural broadband access, Sanders wants to ban police use of facial recognition, and Yang has warned of the toll that automation could take on employment in the United States.

