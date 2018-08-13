Digital Trends
Photography

From wide angle to telephoto, here are the best lenses for your Nikon DSLR

Hillary Grigonis
By
Sigma 85mm 1.4 DG HSM Art
Hillary Grigonis/Digital Trends

A camera is only as good as the lens mounted on the front of it — and Nikon’s 100+ year history has a tendency to lean towards excellent optics. From getting up close to the tiniest subjects to bringing distant wildlife within reach, if you have a Nikon DSLR, you can probably find a lens for the task. You also have plenty of choices from other reputable brands, like Sigma and Tamron, which may save you some money.

But a broad selection begs the question: What are the best Nikon lenses out there? While the answer varies based on your needs and budget, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites from macro, wide-angle, and telephoto options. And because not everyone has thousands of dollars to spend on a lens, we’ve included a few budget alternatives that still offer good performance for the cash.

From ultra-wide angles and fisheyes to super-telephotos and tilt-shift lenses, Nikon offers a variety of optics for speciality uses, but the list below covers general purpose lenses only. Not sure exactly what type of lens you want? Pay a visit to our lens buying guide before making your pick.

The best cheap Nikon lens

AF-S FX Nikkor 50mm f/1.8G

best nikon lenses 2199 af s nikkor 50mm f18g front

The Nikkor AF-S 50mm f/1.8 is one of the cheapest lenses you can find, but it’s also a favorite for many photographers. Selling for $220, the lens is inexpensive but it doesn’t skimp on quality. With a fixed focal length of 50mm, it does not zoom, but it offers a good focal length for general shooting and portraits. Plus, it measures less than 3 inches long and weighs just 6.5 ounces, meaning this is a full-frame lens you can take anywhere.

The f/1.8 aperture is excellent for low light and creating that creamy soft background thanks its shallow depth of field. Autofocus performance is also snappy and quiet thanks to the Silent Wave Motor. For any subjects where it’s possible to “zoom with your feet,” the 50mm is an excellent option.

Buy now from

Amazon B&H

The best Nikon midrange zoom

AF-S FX Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR

best nikon lenses 20052 24 70e ed vr front

The 24-70mm is a favorite among wedding photographers, photojournalists, sports photographers, and many others — and for good reason. This midrange zoom spans both wide angle and telephoto focal lengths in one lens, making useful for a variety of subjects, particularly in situations where you don’t have time to swap lenses.

Additionally, the f/2.8 aperture stays consistent across the zoom range, compared with cheaper zooms which see their aperture reduce toward the telephoto end. This brings good low light performance depth of field control. While not as fast as a prime lens, it’s hard to find an aperture larger than f/2.8 in a zoom. This latest version also uses Vibration Reduction for steadier handheld shots and is weather sealed to endure the elements.

The downside to this lovely piece of glass? The price and weight. The lens typically retails for around $2,400 and adds 2.35 pounds to your gear bag.

Budget alternative: The previous generation of this lens will save you hundreds of dollars — and buying the previous generation used will save you a thousand dollars. The earlier lens doesn’t have image stabilization, however, but the Nikon AF-S FX 24-70mm f/2.8 ED still offers the same versatility and bright aperture, along with solid image quality.

Buy now from

Amazon B&H

The best Nikon macro lens

AF-S VR Micro Nikkor 105mm f/2.8 IF-ED

best nikon lenses 2160 af s vr micro nikkor 105mm f 2 8g if ed front

For getting up close, the Micro Nikkor 105mm f/2.8 is one of Nikon’s best options. The lens has a 1:1 ratio, which means you can create life-sized reproductions of tiny subjects. The 105mm focal length gives you a good working distance for getting up close with the likes of insects and helps ensure you don’t block the light from your subject by having to be directly on top of it, as can happen with shorter macro lenses. The lens also brings vibration reduction, which is always good to have but plays an even bigger role in capturing better shots up close since macro photography tends to exaggerate hand shake.

Besides the close-up capabilities, the lens has a nice f/2.8 aperture that’s good for low light and getting that out-of-focus backgrounds. This also makes it a fantastic portrait lens. Users typically praise the lens’s sharpness and quality, but complain about its 1.5-pound weight. The lens sells for about $900, but is a valuable buy at that price.

Budget alternative: The Tamron SP 90mm f/2.8 Di VC Macro doesn’t have quite the same longer focal length, but offers very similar features for about $650. The lens is a budget favorite for macro, but some do complain of inconsistent autofocus performance.

Buy now from

Amazon B&H

The best Nikon portrait lens

AF-S NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E ED Lens

best nikon lenses af s 105mm f14

The second 105mm lens on this list, the AF-S 105mm f/1.4 distinguishes itself from the aforementioned Micro-Nikkor in two key ways: It isn’t a macro lens, and its f/1.4 aperture lets in four times as much light. For silky smooth backgrounds, the combination of that fast aperture with the 105mm focal length is hard to beat.

The lens is quite large and weighs just over 2 pounds, but it is one of the sharpest lenses Nikon has ever released. It is also quite special in that it was the first 105mm f/1.4 lens produced. But all of that quality does come at a cost: $2,200, to be precise. But if you want the best portrait lens money can buy, this might just be it.

Budget alternative: Retailing for $1,200, the Sigma 85mm f/1.4 Art is not exactly inexpensive, but it is $1,000 cheaper than the Nikon 105mm f/1.4 (and also cheaper than Nikon’s 85mm f/1.4). For a bright mid-telephoto, the Sigma is an excellent choice.

Buy now from

Amazon B&H

The best Nikon telephoto zoom

AF-S Nikkor 70-200mm f/2.8E VR

best nikon lenses 20063 af s nikkor 70 200mm fl ed vr

The companion lens to the 24-70mm, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 has the same bright aperture but with a longer telephoto zoom. The longer zoom makes the lens ideal for sports, wildlife, weddings, or portraits where the 200mm focal length can really help blur out backgrounds.

The lens also includes Vibration Reduction that’s particularly helpful when using the long end of the zoom. That stabilization is rated for up to four stops, letting you shoot a shutter speed four times slower than you could without it. Like the 24-70, the lens is weather-sealed but also heavy and pricey, retailing for around $2,800.

Budget alternative: If you just want a long lens for a birding hobby or to capture your kids t-ball game, the Nikon AF-P 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR offers an excellent reach and a cool $600 price point. The aperture isn’t as wide, but the price is much more palatable for hobbyists. If you really need that f/2.8 aperture, try the Sigma AP 70-200mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM or the Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USB G2.

Buy now from

Amazon B&H

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptops
Up Next

Kids can now initiate a friend request on Messenger Kids by using a password
best movie soundtracks
Music

Listen up! These are the best movie soundtracks of all time

Whether you're a lover of beautifully composed original scores or a fan of perfectly compiled background music, these are the best movie soundtracks of all time — from Star Wars to Garden State.
Posted By Parker Hall
Audio-Technica AT-LP60BK-BT Turntable
Deals

Score a new Audio Technica turntable for $129 and get a free $50 Dell gift card

Want to break out your old vinyl records without spending a fortune on a high-end turntable? The Audio Technica AT-LP60BK-BT turntable is a highly affordable way to enjoy the warm analog tones of your vinyls, and it's now on sale for $129…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need

Did you know there are thousands of Amazon Coupons and promo codes that you can take advantage of? We found coupons for everything from tech to everyday products. Find out what savings you've been missing out on.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best lenses for portrait photography sigma 135mm f1.8 art
Photography

Skip the studio and shoot like a pro with our favorite lenses for portraits

Looking for the best lenses for portrait photography for your mirrorless or DSLR camera? While there's no shortage of options, there are some that stand out. Here are a few of our favorites.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Sony Alpha a6000 front left
Photography

Here's a few tips to getting the best camera gear on Prime Day

Not all sales on cameras, lenses, and other gear is worth it. But, if you do your research and shop wisely, you might just be able to snag a camera, lens, or accessory you've been hoping to pick up.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
olympus pen e pl9 press
Product Review

When your phone camera disappoints, grab the Olympus E-PL9

With a healthy dose of style, solid performance, and beginner-friendly controls, the E-PL9 is the perfect camera for the smartphone generation. Well, other than an actual smartphone.
Posted By Daven Mathies
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
photo fomo aug 10 leica fujifilm l9991181 ap
Photography

Photo FOMO: Leica Elpro turns plain lenses into macro, Fujifilm Fest returns

In this week's photo industry news, Leica launches a way to turn plain lenses into macro lenses. Artificial Intelligence keeps growing with new uses with Getty Images and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 camera.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best vlogging cameras
Photography

Starting a vlog? Here are the best cameras to buy

Any camera that shoots video can be used to vlog, but a few models stand out from the crowd thanks to superior image quality, ergonomics, and usability.
Posted By Daven Mathies
adobe stock editorial aesthestic search powerpoint a visitor to the sydney botanical garden s inaugural contribution vivid li
Photography

Snap, print, and go: The 8 best portable photo printers

Printing your favorite smartphone pictures on the go is easier than ever with a portable photo printer. They are compact and easy to use, transforming your digital selfies into souvenir.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
monaris paola franqui qanda interview feat
Photography

For Monaris, it’s a photography career launched on an iPhone and Instagram

On Instagram, she's known just as Monaris. But street photographer Paola Franqui has built a following largely with an iPhone and a smile. We sat down with her to talk photography, style, and Instagram, of course.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
vector robot assistant
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robo sidekicks, AC for your bed, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle