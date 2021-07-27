Apple’s iPhone — responsible for millions of photos and videos for over a decade — has long touted a high-quality camera among its best and most useful features. For some, it was a camera that also made phone calls and sent texts — an outstanding photography and videography tool that needs almost no third-party assistance. That said, from night shots to self-portraits, an iPhone tripod is an essential accessory that comes in handy to help get your perfect shot or video.

For hobbyists and pros alike, we gathered some of the best iPhone tripods. Our list of the best iPhone tripods has plenty of options. But wait, what if you have an iPad? No worries, we’ve got you covered there too with the best iPad tripods.

Joby GripTight One GorillaPod Stand

The flexible legs are the main reason why the Joby GorillaPod — featuring universal smartphone compatibility — is one of the premier choices for iPhone tripods. Its rubber foot grips provide stability on any surface, even wrapped around a tree trunk, for shooting expertly focused photos and videos. Its wide jaw clamps securely hold your iPhone in a stable grip. When you’re done with your shoot, the tripod is light and compact for easy transport.

Manfrotto Pixi Mini Tripod Kit

Manfrotto is a famous brand in the photography realm, so it’s no surprise it’s also in on the smartphone act. The Manfrotto Pixi Mini Tripod Kit comes with a universal smartphone clamp, designed to be unobtrusive for shoots where a full-size tripod isn’t needed or wanted. This mini-tripod provides a stable base for the camera to frame your subject and create clean, smooth images. Its tiny size lets you tote it wherever you’re headed without getting loaded down. It has adjustable legs and rubber-padded feet to protect the most delicate surfaces and maintain a steady grip.

Xenvo SquidGrip Flexible Cell Phone Tripod

This supple little tripod lets you secure and mount your phone in any position for any camera angle as you wrap the textured, grippy rubber legs around a lamp, chair, tree, or any object with rock-solid holding power. Its lightweight and compact design offers strength, stability, and portability, so you can take it anywhere. The included phone mount, with its solid metal Ball-Head 360, adjusts to hold smartphones of any size.

Tigayan Mini Tripod Stand

If you seek an extremely light, multifunctional tool that facilitates shooting video as well as selfies, consider the Mini Tripod Stand with a phone holder. Lightweight but sturdy, the aluminum alloy tripod is an ultra-portable featherweight at 90 grams. You can adjust the height and angles, and the latter can be moved by rotating the second pan. The tripod features three-stage stretching and flexible extension, with an adjustable height from 6 to 11.6 inches for low-angle shooting. With a 360-degree metal ball head adjusted just so, you can capture the perfect shot.

Amazon

Joby GripTight Micro Stand

Joby is back at it again, this time with the Micro stand, specially designed for smaller phones. It supports any standard phone, both with or without a case. The portable design is specifically made for folks on the go to give you a lightweight and pocket-sized tool that can attach to a key ring or camera bag. A reliable grip on your phone with rubber pads secures the phone in place, even when it’s turned sideways. A machined aluminum mini-ball head allows for precise control for photo or video composition. Rubber foot grips stabilize your iPhone for video and photo viewing.

Fugetek 51″ Professional Selfie Stick & Tripod

Soaring up to more than 4 feet above the ground, this pro-level tripod and selfie stick is a great iPhone stand for viewing and shooting photos, engaging in FaceTime chats, or viewing Instagram and TikTok feeds. With lightweight aluminum, easy click locks, and a grippy rubber handle, the Fugetek sets up quickly so you never miss your shot. You can take photos and videos up to 100 feet away with a simple one-button operation. Or, you can extend the feet to use the tripod as a stand-alone selfie stick.

