Save $70 on the GoPro Hero 11 and get a free extra battery

Aaron Mamiit
By
The GoPro Hero 11 Black on a rock with barnacles.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends

If you’ve been wavering on your decision to buy the GoPro Hero 11 Black, here’s an offer from B&H that will help you make up your mind — a $70 discount on the the action camera that brings its price down to $429 from $499, plus an extra battery worth $25. That’s $95 in total savings that you won’t get anywhere else when buying the GoPro Hero 11 Black, but you need to hurry with your purchase because you’ve got less than 48 hours to make it.

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero 11 Black action camera

GoPro is the brand that started the craze for action cameras, and its latest model, the GoPro Hero 11 Black, continues its winning tradition. The device is equipped with an image sensor that can shoot 27MP pictures and record 5.3K videos, and it comes with the HyperSmooth 5.0 feature that greatly improves stabilization. It will be able to withstand any kind of outdoor adventure as it comes with a water-repelling lens cover, the ability to withstand depths of up to 33 feet on its own, and a rechargeable battery with improved cold temperature performance. Once you plug in your GoPro Hero 11 Black when you get home, it will connect to your Wi-Fi network to automatically upload your content to the cloud for secure storage.

The GoPro Hero 11 Black was released alongside the GoPro Hero 11 Mini as a smaller and cheaper version, but you’ll want to stick with the flagship model because of its replaceable batteries, front and back screens to make it easier to compose shots, and easier operation through on-camera controls. The GoPro Hero 11 Black looks identical to the GoPro Hero 10 Black, but it’s got additional height on its image sensor, and it can shoot videos at up to a 120Mbps bit rate compared to its predecessor’s up to 100Mbps.

It would be tough to recommend a better action camera than the GoPro Hero 11 Black, especially now that it’s on sale from B&H at just $429. Not only will you enjoy a $70 discount on its original price of $499, but you’ll also be receiving an extra battery worth $25 — for a total of $95 in savings. There’s not much time left on the offer though, and once it’s gone we don’t know if and when it will return, so you may want to finalize the purchase right now.

