Water-resistant GoPro Hero 11 Black action camera is $100 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The GoPro Hero 11 Black on a rock with barnacles.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends

If you’re searching for GoPro deals, you’re in luck because the latest version of the brand’s action cameras, the GoPro Hero 11 Black, is currently on sale from Best Buy at $100 off. Instead of its sticker price of $500, you’re only going to have to pay $400. There are still a couple of days left on the offer, but it’s not recommended to wait until the last minute before you complete your purchase because stocks may run out sooner than the bargain’s expiry. If you want the action camera for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero 11 Black action camera

The GoPro Hero 11 Black looks very similar to the GoPro Hero 10 Black, which means that if you have accessories for its predecessor, you can keep using them for your shoots once you upgrade. The image sensor of the GoPro Hero 11 Black is larger though with a bit more height, so you’ll be able to capture both horizontal and vertical videos at the same time. The action camera can record videos at up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second, with the ability to take 15.8MP photos from those videos and the option to go with 8x slow motion at 2.7K quality. When taking standalone pictures, it can go up to 27.0MP.

With a front display and a rear touchscreen, the GoPro Hero 11 Black is ideal for framing selfie shots, while its touch controls are snappy so you won’t lose a step while you’re recording your outdoor adventures. The action camera can go wherever you can with its rugged and durable build quality featuring waterproofing down to 33 feet, and with GoPro’s Enduro battery, it will be able to hold its charge better in cold weather.

Shopping for an action camera? The GoPro Hero 11 Black is a no-brainer of a purchase, especially now that it’s available from Best Buy with a $100 discount that pulls its price down to just $400 from its original price of $500. You still have a couple of days to take advantage of the bargain, but you’re going to want to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible because we’re not sure if stocks will last until the end of the deal. Secure your own GoPro Hero 11 Black with a price cut by buying it right now.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
