GoPro Hero6 Black brings 4K at 60 fps, better low-light chops, faster Wi-Fi

Higher framerates, better image quality, and the best stabilization ever in a GoPro make the new Hero6 Black the new action cam to beat.

GoPro unveiled the new Hero6 Black camera today, holding true to its promise of returning to yearly camera refreshes. Looking essentially identical to the Hero5 Black, the headline feature of the Hero6 is support for 4K video at 60 frames per second, doubling the 4K framerate over the Hero5 and, critically, catching up to competitor Yi who introduced the 4K/60p-capable 4K+ camera earlier this year. It will also handle slow-motion at Full HD 1080 at 240p.

But that isn’t the only new feature that’s found its way into GoPro’s new flagship action cam. The company is also touting improved performance across the board, mostly thanks to the new custom-designed GP1 processor. While GoPro didn’t publish any hard numbers, it claims dynamic range is significantly improved and that it has the most advanced stabilization of any Hero camera. The camera should also do better in low light.

Beyond image quality, the Hero6 Black looks to improve the user experience with a new digital zoom that can be activated through the touchscreen. It also offers 5Ghz Wi-Fi for transfer times up to three times faster, which, combined with the QuikStories feature in the GoPro mobile app, will make it easier than ever to get your adventure posted online in as little time as possible. In our Qreview of the latest version of Quik with QuikStories, we found transfer speeds can be pokey with longer clips, so the faster speeds should improve the experience while, we presume, also saving battery life.

GoPro also claims that the GP1 processor will help produce even better QuickStories thanks to computer vision and improved sensor analysis, which help it determine the most exciting parts of a video.

Like the Hero5 Black, the Hero6 Black will be waterproof without the need for a housing. Data and battery recharge are handled over USB-C, and it will work with existing GoPro mounts. The camera is available now for price of $499.

GoPro goes 360 with Fusion

GoPro also shared details of its Fusion 360 camera, a product that has been in development for some time now. GoPro publicly tested the camera with several high-profile production houses earlier this year, but now we finally know what it’s inside the camera, and what it can do.

The Fusion will shoot 5.2K spherical (360 x 360 degrees) video with advanced “gimbal like” stabilization. Overcapture, which was detailed previously, will allow users to output to standard fixed-frame video with full control over camera angle and field of view (Garmin recently introduced a similar feature for its VIRB 360 cam). It can also capture 18-megapixel spherical still images, has time-lapse and burst photo modes, is waterproof to 16 feet (compared to 33 feet for the Hero6 Black), and has a built-in GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass for data logging and overlays. Like the recent Hero cameras, there’s voice control, which we find works well in the Hero cameras, so we expect the same from the Fusion.

Newly revealed is that the Fusion will capture 360-degree audio. If it’s similar to the new Ricoh Theta V, then the ability to record spherical audio should allow for a more immersive experience when content is viewed through a headset.

The Fusion will work with existing GoPro mounts, which is good news for existing GoPro owners, and there are lots of mount options to choose from. The camera will come with something called the Fusion Grip Mount; there are no specific details at time of posting, but we will update. Also unknown is whether it will work with the Karma Drone and Karma Grip in some fashion.

Preorders are open now with the Fusion expected to ship in November at a price of $699.

No new drone, but Karma gets smarter

GoPro’s Karma drone got off to a rocky start when it launched last year. One recall later, the drone is back on sale and GoPro continues to improve it rather than try and replace it. It is fully compatible with the Hero6 Black.

A new firmware update, available today, introduces Follow and Watch modes. As the name suggests, Follow mode tells the drone to follow the Karma controller, while Watch mode pans to keep the controller in frame while the drone hovers. Users can also now set up to 10 waypoints in cable cam mode.

By itself, the Karma drone costs $799 but users can opt to bundle it with a Hero6 Black for $1,199 for a savings of $100.

Additional new accessories include the Shorty, a pocket-friendly extension pole and tripod; the Handler, a floating handgrip with a quick-release mount; and the Bite Mount + Floaty. GoPro did not reveal any extra details on these products ahead of time.

We will update this article with additional details revealed at the show from GoPro’s launch event in San Francisco, as well as some initial impressions.