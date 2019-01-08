Digital Trends
Smart Home Reviews

Ring Door View Camera hands-on review

1 of 1
Ring Door View at CES 2019
Renters, this one is for you! Ring has introduced the Door View Cam, which is easy to install for added peace of mind.
Renters, this one is for you! Ring has introduced the Door View Cam, which is easy to install for added peace of mind.
Renters, this one is for you! Ring has introduced the Door View Cam, which is easy to install for added peace of mind.

Highs

  • Battery powered
  • Easy to install
  • Works for renters
  • Camera and peephole work well

Lows

  • Monthly cloud storage fees
  • Requires bulky hardware on back of door
Kim Wetzel
By

As the video doorbell craze continues to gain traction in the smart home security market, one group of people have largely been left standing on the doorstep: Renters. Often unable to install either hardwired or battery-operated video doorbells due to lease constraints, renters or those with strict homeowner association rules don’t get to benefit from the added security of having a video doorbell protecting their front door.

So Ring set out to do something about it. At CES 2019, the company debuted a video doorbell that renters might actually be able to use — the Ring Door View Cam, an easy-to-install security device that replaces a traditional peephole on a door with a doorbell/camera/peephole combination. We got a chance to test out the device and came away impressed. Here are our initial thoughts on Ring’s newest video doorbell, available later this year for $199.

Ding-dong!

This is Ring’s fifth doorbell offering, but what’s different about the Door View Cam is that it’s actually two separate pieces, meaning that there’s a side that the visitors see and the other side, which connects through the removed peephole on the inside of the door. It should be obvious by now that you actually need a peephole in order to use the device, and you need to remove it in order to join the two sides together.

Ring Door View Camera
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

After removing the existing peephole in your door, connecting the two sides together takes just a few minutes, and Ring includes all of the necessary hardware to complete the job. Installation doesn’t require drilling or any permanent modifications to the front door.

The doorbell side that visitors see resembles a tiny black or silver traffic light, with three round buttons, although only one is actually a button. On the top is the peephole aspect of the device, which still gives you the option of looking outward if you just want to take a look at who’s outside. The middle “button” is the camera, which offers high-definition resolution, and the bottom button is actually what visitors push to ring the doorbell.

The camera offers high-resolution imaging, and like other Ring devices, comes with an app that sends you notifications about motion alerts. You can set up blackout areas that block out certain views so that you aren’t getting an alert every time your neighbor across the hall takes his seven cats for a walk (or if said neighbor is concerned about their own privacy and doesn’t want a camera pointed at their door).

Ring Door View Camera
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The doorbell also features something called “Motion Stop,” meaning that if it determines the motion that’s recording is unimportant, it will stop recording to prolong battery life. You can also adjust motion sensitivity, so things like blowing trees outside your door don’t trigger a motion alert. One nifty feature is an impact sensor that detects a knock or if someone might be trying to forcefully open the door.

Rechargeable battery

As mentioned before, the Door View Cam operates on batteries, so there’s no need for hardwired equipment to run it. The battery pack is located on the inside of the door and can be charged easily when the battery is low. Unlike video doorbells like Arlo, Simplisafe, and ADT, which rely on the company’s home security ecosystem to run, Ring can operate independently (although like with all Ring products, expect to pay a small monthly cloud storage fee to view motion alerts after a free trial period).

While we said that the Door View Cam is perfect for renters, really anyone who has a peephole can use the device, and taking it down and reinstalling the peephole is also an easy process.

Ring Door View Camera Compared To
facebook portal prd
Facebook Portal+
Amazon Echo Second Generation
Amazon Echo (2017)
philips hue play light bar white color ambiance smart led press
Philips Hue Play Light Bar
amazon echo plus 2nd generation 2018 prod
Amazon Echo Plus 2nd Generation
philips hue white ambiance starter kit prd
Philips Hue Starter Kit
neeo smart remote
Neeo Smart Remote
asrock x10 iot router face
ASRock X10 IoT Router
nest protect review smoke detector press image
Nest Protect
emerson sensi themorstat review 1
Emerson Sensi Thermostat
chamberlain myq g0201 garage review chamberlin press
Chamberlain MyQ Garage
schlage camelot electronic door lever fe599ir 8ecb4ce6 848a 4c2b 80b8 3e7a610ba4cb 400
Schlage Camelot Electronic Door…
blumoo review universal remote hub press
Blumoo
Kwikset Kevo
Kwikset Kevo
revolv smart home hub review press
Revolv Smart Home Hub
philips hue br30 review press
Philips Hue BR30

Alexa, show me the front door

Like all Ring doorbells, the Door View Cam can be answered via an Amazon Echo Show, Echo Spot, or Alexa-enabled tablet, so if you’re in the kitchen and someone rings the doorbell, you can talk to the person through your device’s screen if your phone isn’t handy or you don’t want to answer the door personally. You can also view live footage ,as well as motion alerts.

Overall, we came away impressed with the Door View Cam. It’s Ring’s most versatile offering to date, and while it’s a drag paying for monthly monitoring fees, if you already have a Ring camera or Alarm, the home monitoring system, you won’t have to pay extra.

We will say that seeing a block on the inside of your door will likely take some getting used to, as it’s a bulky extra component and probably the only real drawback to the device. Still, renters seeking extra security will probably find that the block is a small price to pay.

ezviz ces 2019 doorbell feat
Smart Home

Ezviz rolls into CES with new video doorbell and wireless security camera kit

Ezviz introduced a video doorbell and a wireless security camera at CES 2019. The DB1 Wi-Fi Video Doorbell has a 3MP lens and a 180-degree vertical field of vision. The C3A Wi-Fi Camera is suitable for indoor and outdoor applications.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best video doorbells at ces 2019 doorbell delivery web hd
Smart Home

From Ring to Kasa, the best doorbells at CES are a knock to last year’s models

We told you it was coming, and now it's time for Video Doorbell-Palooza to commence! We're checking out all the new video doorbells for the smart home, and these are the devices we think will be most anticipated.
Posted By Clayton Moore
amazon key for garages apartment buildings ring devices home keyless entry
Smart Home

Key by Amazon adds keyless entry to garages, Ring devices, business properties

Amazon announced increased device compatibility for Key by Amazon for Prime members. New supported devices include a Wi-Fi deadbolt lock, garage door openers, Ring app, and a smart fob for commercial delivery drivers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
kwikset 3 new locks ces 2019 halo wi fi enabled touchscreen smart lock on door with camino handle
Smart Home

Kwikset’s new trio of Wi-Fi-, Bluetooth-enabled smart locks debut at CES 2019

Kwikset is broadening its products at CES 2019 by launching three new smart locks including two that are enabled with Wi-Fi technology dubbed Halo, and another, called Aura, aimed at smartphone users that use Bluetooth.
Posted By Clayton Moore
nanit breathing wear ces 2019 swaddle
News

Nanit Breathing Wear works with crib cam to track your baby’s breathing motion

Nanit introduced Breathing Wear at CES 2019 to work with the Nanit Plus HD camera to track baby breathing and sleep. The Nanit Swaddle and Breathing Band have printed shapes so the Nanit camera's tracking captures motions from any angle.
Posted By Bruce Brown
comcast xfi advanced security ces 2019 2 threat blocked 16x9
Smart Home

CES 2019: Comcast launches digital security service to protect smart devices

At CES 2019, Comcast is rolling out a new digital security service called xFi Advanced Security that promises to monitor, analyze, and neutralize threats to any device connected to a user's home network.
Posted By Clayton Moore
kangaroo security sensor alarm cameras ces 2019 family packaging feat
Smart Home

Kangaroo hops into CES 2019 with new security sensors, alarms, and cameras

Security startup Kangaroo is at CES 2019 with five new products that will be available throughout the year. Kangaroo will start offering entry sensors, climate sensors, smoke alarms, sirens, and cameras in early 2019.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
philips hue outdoor range
Smart Home

Philips Hue wants to brighten up the night with expanded outdoor lighting range

Philips Hue is at CES 2019 to show off two new floodlights that can light up any space and a motion sensor that can be used to turn on any of your Philips Hue lights -- inside or out.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
lenovo ces 2019 announcements 07 smart mini hero front facing right
Smart Home

Lenovo surprises with a trio of new products, including smart clock, at CES 2019

Lenovo might just catch some smart home enthusiasts off guard at CES 2019 as it announces a new Smart Alarm Clock coming in the spring and two new tablets that will hit the market in January.
Posted By Clayton Moore
heatworks duo carafe ces 2019 2 kettle
Smart Home

Heatworks promises a kettle that will heat water as it’s poured

A teapot may seem quaint by the time people get their hands on the new Duo Carafe from Heatworks, which is essentially a kettle full of filtered water that can be heated instantaneously as it's poured.
Posted By Clayton Moore
google assistant announcements at ces 2019 img 20190108 074633 1
Smart Home

With new integrations, Google Assistant makes big push for dominance at CES 2019

At CES 2019, Google and partners announced scads of Google Assistant-compatible products for the home, the car, and travel. Google is going all out to support device makers and software developers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
node ify axon debut ces 2019 on orange wall
Smart Home

It’s not a hockey puck. Node-ify Axon high-tech sensor debuts at CES 2019

A California-based startup is making its debut at CES 2019 with the Node-ify Axon, a puck-shaped smart sensor that includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, temperature sensor, leak detector, light sensor, and more.
Posted By Clayton Moore
google assistant updates smartphones ces 2019 news feat
Mobile

Alexa who? Google Assistant came to Vegas to dominate voice A.I.

Google has announced numerous upgrades to Google Assistant coming to your smartphone. You're now able to check into your next flight with just your voice, and you can also access Google Assistant on Google Maps.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
sunflower labs ces 2019 dsc 2821
Emerging Tech

Forget security cameras — this drone will watch over your house from the skies

On display at CES, Sunflower Labs' innovative security system involves a series of outdoor sensors, capable of dispatching an autonomous camera drone to check up on any unusual disturbances.
Posted By Luke Dormehl