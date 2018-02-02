Here’s how to go live on Facebook with your Android or iOS device

Following in the footsteps of Periscope, Facebook launched Facebook Live in 2015, which — as the name suggests — lets you live-stream video directly from your Android or iOS device. While initially limited to celebrities, now anyone can make their own live-stream. Creating and streaming live content might sound like a challenge, but setting up a live-stream within Facebook’s mobile app is a fairly straightforward process. For those curious about live-streaming video from your desktop, there are also a handful of solutions for doing so, but Facebook doesn’t officially support any of them at the present (although, broadcast studios should check out the Wowza ClearCaster, an officially supported bespoke piece of hardware for streaming to Facebook Live). That being the case, we’ll stick with the mobile solution in this article, as that’s what most people will be using.

Step 1: The first step to setting up a live-stream is to launch the Facebook app as you would normally. From the News Feed tab, locate the Live button just below the “What’s on your mind?” section at the top of your display. (Note: The screenshots below are from the iOS version, but the steps also apply to Android.)

Step 2: Next, tap either the Live button or the “What’s on your mind?” field at the top, the latter of which will bring up a host of additional options including a Live Video button.

Step 3: If this is your first time live-streaming content on Facebook, the app will ask for permission to access your device’s camera and microphone. You’ll want to grant permission, otherwise, you won’t be able to stream video from your device. Once done, watch the brief introduction video to see how the feature actually works.

Step 4: Once the introduction has concluded, it’s time to get started. Describe your video at the bottom of your screen and, if desired, geotag your location or tag other Facebook users in your live- stream. Here, you can also add other information to your live-stream, including your mood.