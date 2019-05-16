Digital Trends
Social Media

Instagram ditches plans for stand-alone Direct messaging app

Hillary Grigonis
By

After experimenting with a dedicated messaging app, Instagram is shuttering its stand-alone Direct app. Tests of moving Direct to a separate app never reached Messenger-level status, which likely mixed with Facebook’s new focus on privacy and potentially merging messaging tools in the decision to shut down the separate app. Instagram confirmed that the Direct app will be shut down over the next month. (The messaging features remain intact inside the Instagram app.)

Instagram started the Direct app as a test in limited markets in 2017, including Chile, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Turkey, and Uruguay. At the time, the company aimed to bring features not available inside the Instagram app into the dedicated messaging platform. Direct opened straight to the camera, much like Snapchat. The app also had filters that weren’t available inside Instagram. While the Direct messaging feature never left Instagram, users that downloaded the test no longer had the messaging options inside Instagram.

Instagram is now alerting users via an in-app pop-up message that the app will no longer be supported sometime in the next month. Because messages will automatically revert back to their original home inside the Instagram app, the company says users of the app don’t have to do anything to save conversations.

In a statement, Instagram said that the Direct app test is being rolled back, while future updates will focus on the messaging option still built into the Instagram app. While Direct never made it out of testing, Instagram used the app to test other messaging features like web-based access to messages.

The news comes a month after Facebook began testing adding Messenger back into the original Facebook app. The switch to a stand-alone messaging app frustrated many users back in 2014, but allowed for more features than what could be built into the Facebook app.

Following several privacy scandals, Facebook is now shifting its focus toward privacy. As part of that shift, the company aims to allow users to send messages across its family of apps, which also includes the encrypted WhatsApp. While the stand-alone Direct app never seemed to gain the traction of Messenger, that new focus could be one of the reasons the company is abandoning the tests.

Don't Miss

Spotify hits repeat on its Premium special offer: $1 a month for 3 months
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg | The future is private
Social Media

Facebook says the future is private, but what does that mean?

At Facebook's F8 developer conference, the company emphasized its desire to take a more hands-on approach to privacy over the future. But what, exactly, will a more privacy-focused Facebook end up looking like?
Posted By Christian de Looper
editional art social network launches editionalsocialnetworklaunch
Social Media

Art meets blockchain on this social network for collecting photos, designs

Want to see more art than selfies in your social media? Editional is a new social media network based on collecting limited-edition digital artwork. The network allows artists to share and fans to collect and trade artwork for free.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
what facebook users should know about cambridge analytica and privacy mobile v1
Computing

The dead will outnumber the living on Facebook within 50 years

A point will come within the next five decades where the number of memorial accounts on Facebook will outnumber those belonging to living individuals. That is the finding of the University of Oxford's Internet Institute, which studied the…
Posted By Ed Oswald
facebook-redesign
Mobile

The next major Facebook redesign is here, along with a Messenger desktop app

Facebook F8 is finally here, and Facebook has taken the wraps off of a number of new products and services, including a major Facebook redesign, a Messenger desktop app, and more. Here's everything Facebook announced at Facebook F8 2019.
Posted By Christian de Looper
facebook portal dark desk
Smart Home

Facebook Portal and Portal Plus devices gain new content and features

Facebook's Portal devices are video smart speakers with Alexa voice assistants built in that allow you to make calls. The devices are now available internationally and come with WhatsApp support built in.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Denny Arar
instagram create mode f8 2019 instagramshoppingtags
Social Media

Instagram’s new camera feature, Create Mode, isn’t for taking photos or video

Instagram's upcoming Create Mode gives users a blank canvas to decorate with stickers and effects. During the annual F8 conference, Instagram also shared details on an upcoming product tag and a fundraising sticker inside Stories.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
youtube originals cobra kai free ad supported 2019 season 2
Home Theater

YouTube will let everyone watch Cobra Kai, other Originals, for free

In a slight change to a previously announced plan, YouTube will be making some of its Originals, including popular Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai, free for everyone to watch with ads this year.
Posted By Simon Cohen
instagram food
Mobile

Google Maps adds a new tab showing restaurants’ most popular dishes

Google Maps is testing a new Popular tab for restaurants to make it easier to order a tasty-looking dish you've spotted on the app. Some users are seeing it under the Menu tab, which already includes meal information for diners.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook messenger news f8 2017 topic feature
Social Media

Facebook F8 Developer Conference: Complete Coverage

When developers want to know what Facebook is working on, they head to F8. The annual two-day conference highlights the company’s latest technologies in development and is an opportunity to meet Facebook engineers. It’s also where CEO…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
twitter 13th birthday changed communication anniversary mem2
Social Media

Twitter: Now you can jazz up your retweets with GIFs, photos, and videos

Twitter for Android, iOS, and its mobile site now lets you add GIFs, photos, and videos to retweets. The feature, which the company said people have been asking for, can be enabled in a few quick taps.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tinder
Social Media

Tinder Lite will soon launch to bring the dating game into emerging markets

Tinder Lite, a lightweight version of the dating app, will soon launch in emerging markets where access to data may be limited. The app will look to bring more people into the dating game, as Tinder looks to maintain its growth.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
1176856 autosave v1 whatsapp phone feature
Social Media

Update WhatsApp! Sophisticated attack installs spyware with just a call

A WhatsApp vulnerability left Android and iOS devices open to attack from sophisticated surveillance software that could be installed simply by calling the targeted person through the app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
#womenboycotttwitter
Social Media

Twitter sorry for mistakenly storing and sharing some users’ location data

Twitter has revealed that a bug led to it accidentally storing and sharing location data for a number of iOS users. The issue, which has now been fixed, affected those operating more than one Twitter account from the app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to use instagram guide 2
Social Media

Save me: How to download Instagram photos from any device

Browsing photos in Instagram is one thing, but saving them is another. Until recently, it wasn't easy to get your pics and data off the 'gram and saved elsewhere, but now you can download Instagram photos with just a few clicks.
Posted By Gannon Burgett