Snapchat down yet again on Monday morning, the latest in a string of outages

Snapchat went down yet again on Monday morning, the latest in a string of outages to affect the app.

The Snapchat outage began just after 8 a.m. PT on Monday, with users reporting that they were unable to send snaps, receive snaps, or even refresh their feeds. At least 18,000 people reported the outage on DownDetector, with issues largely affecting the United States, Canada, and Europe.

The company’s Twitter support account had yet to post any updates about the app being down. We’ve reached out to Snapchat for more information on the outage — and when they expect the app to be back online — and will update this story when we hear back.

The latest major outage comes less than a week after Snapchat went offline for hours on Wednesday, October 9. If you’ve been having lots of issues with the app, you’re not alone. According to DownDetector, users have reported problems nearly every day in October. The issues didn’t start this month either: Both Snapchat and Instagram went down at the same time in September.

As per usual, Snapchat users immediately went to Twitter to joke (and complain) about their favorite social network being down.

Me running to twitter to see if any one else’s Snapchat is down #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/GJUNcFQFIx — Nada???? (@ta1333356) October 14, 2019

Me rushing into Twitter when my snapchat messages aren’t sending to find out if Snapchat is down #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/NerQlZM1sY — Sadie (@ssadiemay) October 14, 2019

