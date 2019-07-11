Share

Users are reporting that the social news and entertainment website Reddit is experiencing an outage early Thursday, July 11.

According to Down Detector, issues with Reddit began about 6:45 a.m. PT. They include content not loading, as well as users getting 503 error pages. Down Detector’s outage map shows that the areas most affected by the outage are the U.S. and Europe — more specifically, New York and London.

Reddit is silent on its Twitter page even though many users are tweeting about the outage. However, Reddit’s status page is posting status updates and says that it is currently investigating the issue that seems to mostly be affecting the desktop version of the platform. The most recent status update said that a fix has been implemented, and they are monitoring the results.

Users are reporting that the Reddit mobile app is still working.

It’s been a difficult summer so far for the internet, as multiple websites have had outages in recent weeks. Last week, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were down for nearly 12 hours. Cloudflare, a cloud computing company, also experienced a worldwide outage last week that affected sites like Discord, FlightRadar, Coinbase Pro, and more.

Google Cloud had issues last month, and Instagram users were frustrated from a brief outage in June as well.

Digital Trends has reached out to Reddit to comment on the issue and to provide any updates on the outage, but we have yet to hear back. We will continue to update this story as we find out more.