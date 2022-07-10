 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Citizen scientist discovers a raft of ultracool binary stars

Georgina Torbet
By

It’s not only professional astronomers who make amazing discoveries about space — sometimes enthusiastic amateurs can make impressive scientific discoveries as well. Recently citizen scientist Frank Kiwy used publicly available data to discover 34 new ultracool dwarf binary systems located near our solar system.

“These discoveries were made by an amateur astronomer who conquered astronomical big data,” Aaron Meisner, an astronomer at NSF’s NOIRLab in a statement. “Modern astronomy archives contain an immense treasure trove of data and often harbor major discoveries just waiting to be noticed.”

Illustration of an ultracool dwarf with a companion white dwarf.
Illustration of an ultracool dwarf with a companion white dwarf. Ace citizen scientist Frank Kiwy used the Astro Data Lab science platform at NSF’s NOIRLab to discover 34 new ultracool dwarf binary systems in the Sun’s neighborhood, nearly doubling the number of such systems known. NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/M. Garlick

A binary system is a type where two stars orbit each other. And a brown dwarf is an object between a star and a planet — cooler than a star but hotter than a planet. They don’t have nuclear fusion going on inside them, which is how stars produce their heat, but they are similar to what happens to a star as it cools. There weren’t that many brown dwarf binaries known before this discovery, so the finding has significantly increased the pool of brown dwarf binaries which can now be studied.

The discovery was made as part of the Backyard Worlds project; a group of citizen scientists who comb through telescope data to look for indications of previously undiscovered objects like brown dwarfs.

“The Backyard Worlds project has fostered a diverse community of talented volunteers,” said Meisner, who is also co-founder of Backyard Worlds. “150,000 volunteers across the globe have participated in Backyard Worlds, among which a few hundred ‘super users’ perform ambitious self-directed research projects.”

This particular set of brown dwarfs was discovered from data from NOIRLab’s Astro Data Archive. After Kiwy founds indications of the brown dwarf binaries, the results were published in a paper authored with professional astronomers.

“I love the Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 project! Once you master the regular workflow you can dive much deeper into the subject,” said Kiwy. “If you’re a person who is curious and not afraid to learn something new, this might be the right thing for you.”

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day AirPods Deals 2022: Sales you can shop now

Prime Day 2022 Airpods deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals 2022: Sales to shop now

Prime Day 2022 Chromebook deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Headphone deals 2022: Sales you can shop now

Prime Day 2022 headphone deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2022: Early discounts

Prime Day 2022 Apple watch deals graphic.

Best Prime Day MacBook Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

Prime Day 2022 Macbook deals graphic.

What frequency is 5G? All the different 5G ranges, explained

Looking through foliage at a 5G tower against a blue sky.

Best Prime Day Apple Deals 2022: Early discounts

Prime Day 2022 Apple deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Kindle deals 2022: Offers you can shop today

Prime Day 2022 kindle deals graphic.

Best Prime Day iPhone Deals 2022: What to expect this week

Prime Day 2022 iPhone deals graphic.

How to factory reset an Apple iPhone and clear all your data

iPhone with Reset options Feat image.

Best Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Prices from $98

Prime Day 2022 laptop deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Keurig Deals 2022: Early discounts

Prime Day 2022 Keurig deals graphic.

Best smart outdoor floodlights

Arlo Pro 3 Flood Light on white house