Eufy RoboVac 15C Max review

You can’t ask for more in a budget robot vacuum with the Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX

Anker adds Wi-Fi to give its budget robovac a little more value
MSRP $279.99
Highs

  • Wi-Fi connectivity brings remote operation
  • Strong suction power
  • Budget value that won’t break the bank
  • Sleek design allows it to get just about anywhere

Lows

  • Inefficient cleaning with old fashion bumping navigation
  • Requires a couple of runs to cover all areas

DT Editors' Rating

8.0
John Velasco
By

Anker has slowly been generating a name for itself in the robot vacuum market, but the company’s claim to fame right now is providing affordable selections. While some people may be skeptical about the longevity of the products, especially when compared to some of the more notable players in the space who have solid track records, it’s worth keeping an eye out on Anker because it’s slowly making a name for itself.

It hasn’t been long since we reviewed Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 11S Max, a budget-friendly vacuum that wasn’t as smart as most of us would suspect, but still managed to deliver a solid clean. Yet, here we are a month later checking out the company’s newest offering, the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max.

One of our biggest complaints about the RoboVac 11S Max was that it lacked network capabilities and app control. Well, it looks like it’s being addressed here with the RoboVac 15C Max. More importantly, though, there’s only a minor price increase that’s tacked on, making it still a relatively affordable option for those looking to dive into the expanding robovac market.

Low-profile design

If you were to place the RoboVac 15C Max next to the 11S Max, most people wouldn’t be able to tell the two apart because their designs look identical. Anker didn’t change a thing here, and each vacuum boasts the same sleek profile and shiny, tempered-glass top with blue accents along the edge. It’s an appealing design, which isn’t something you’d expect from something at this price point.

Thanks to its low-profile design, the 15C Max can easily access areas that other models may have trouble getting to — like underneath sofas and dressers. It’s definitely an asset because areas like these often get neglected. No one wants to move around heavy furniture in the living room, so it’s useful that the 15C Max can get to those tight quarters and suck things up with ease. Speaking of that, the power here is pretty strong, delivering the same 2000 Pa suction as the RoboVac 11S Max.

Wi-Fi connected, but not that smart

Wi-Fi connectivity: It’s the most notable feature added to this model that the previous one lacked. No longer are you tied down to using the included remote to navigate it at will, seeing that you can access all the same functions through the EufyHome app, which is available for both Android and iOS. It offers a pretty simple and straightforward interface, giving us access to choosing what modes to run, scheduling sessions, and much more.

You can now control and access the Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX remotely thanks to built-in Wi-Fi.

There’s even integration available with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which allows for voice commands. It’s a convenient option if you just want to simply tell the RoboVac 15C Max to start cleaning, but voice controls are limited to start/stop cleaning, telling it to go home, and finding the vacuum. The option to manually control the vacuum is there using the on-screen controls within the app, which are the same with the dedicated remote.

Sometimes you just don’t want to bother with using your phone, so it’s nice that the dedicated remote accomplishes the same functions. It’s tiny in size and provides access to the various cleaning modes, return home function, and even the ability to manually control the RoboVac 15C Max’s movement. When you don’t think it’s effectively cleaning, using the remote comes in handy because you can guide it.

Despite being a smart vacuum, it navigates in a very ‘dumb’ manner. Today’s high-end robot vacuums can map rooms using lasers that scan the surroundings and map out the most efficient cleaning path, but the RoboVac 15C Max resorts to the old-fashioned random bumping method. This means the device will rotate and adjust its navigation when the front bumper hits something, which often makes for a longer cleaning session. At certain times, it felt like cleaning was a random process because of the robot’s inability to memorize the layout of the rooms. Just know that it’ll take a longer period of time to clean.

Unfortunately, the RoboVac 15C Max doesn’t come with boundary strips, nor does it support them either. This means that there’s no way to keep the robot vacuum from invading areas you don’t want it to access. A quick fix to this is closing the door to a room to keep it out, but there is no way to cordon off areas to keep it away completely — something that other models offer. Finally, if your home has multiple levels, the sensors in the vacuum will detect when it’s near an edge and prevent it from falling.

A great clean for hardwoods & carpet

If you’re looking for a solid clean, then you won’t be disappointed by the RoboVac 15C Max, despite how long it can take to finish the job. Setting it to Auto mode, it handles cleaning a variety of surfaces. In our testing, it managed to suck up debris from hardwoods with general ease and handles edges nicely by hugging onto them tightly. Those requiring more power will want to choose Max mode, which provides additional suction for a deeper clean, but the drawback here is that it gets loud. Right there in the middle is BoostIQ mode, an ideal setting that balances things out by cranking up the power when it needs it.

Sleek design allows it to get into tight quarters.

Combining the two rotating brushes near the front of the vacuum with the rolling brush on its underside, it’s able to gobble up dirt and debris with ease. There is still the occasional flinging of debris as the two front brushes rotate, but for the most part, its cleaning performance is wonderful. On carpets, the brush underneath rotates to leave a noticeable cleaning trail as it moves and funnels debris into its sizable storage tray. If you happen to have pets, you’ll probably need to frequently remove the fur that collects in the brushes to keep them in working condition.

Even though it’s far from being the most efficient at cleaning, the RoboVac 15C Max manages to suck up dirt very well and leave behind clean surfaces. Battery life is impacted by its old fashion approach to cleaning, but in our testing, it did require a couple of runs to have it cover all areas. Like we mentioned, it’s not the smartest vacuum out there, which is why it’s necessary to run it a couple times back-to-back to ensure you get a thorough clean. Luckily, it managed to clean for more than an hour with standard suction. On the other end of the spectrum, Max Mode delivers the stronger suction to ensure all dirt and debris are collected, but I found that it doesn’t really cover as much of the area between charges because it tops out at under an hour.

The base station where it charges doesn’t occupy a lot of space, but you’ll want to make sure it’s propped against a wall. That’s because the vacuum often has trouble locating the base station if it’s not placed directly against a wall, resulting in some frequent hunting before it’s able to find it. Also, it’s not the gentlest thing when it bumps into objects. The force it applies when bumping into objects can cause them to move, so you’ll want to make sure small items, like pet bowls, are put away. When the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max is low on power, it’ll automatically return to the base station to juice up. It takes a little under 5 hours to get back to full capacity. Knowing that, it’s worth monitoring its cleaning progress, especially if you opt to keep it on Max Mode.

Warranty information

The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max is supported by a 30-day money back guarantee, but it doesn’t appear to have the standard 1-year warranty we typically see with other vacuums. This may be different if it’s purchased elsewhere, but through Eufy’s web site in the US, it only mentions a 30-day money back guarantee.

Our Take

Anker didn’t mix up the recipe much with the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max. It’s identical to the previous RoboVac 11S Max, with the exception of Wi-Fi and app support, which also carries along integration for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. In terms of cleaning performance, it gets the job done as long as you give it a couple of runs to ensure it covers each area of your home.

Is there a better alternative?

Absolutely, but you’re going to fork over a lot more money. The Ecovacs Deebot 711 would be the next logical option, since it adds premium features like room mapping, which makes for more efficient cleaning. You’re going to pay more, yes, but it can often be found for close to $400 online.

How long will it last?

For many people, Anker is an unfamiliar brand, especially in the appliance space. It’s been making considerable ground in other areas, namely mobile, but the RoboVac 15C Max, much like any automated robovac, requires proper and frequent maintenance to work long term. The biggest of which is ensuring that the brushes are clear of any hair, fur, or other debris that may get entangled in the process.Included in the box are some extra replacement brushes, as well as a cleaning tool that helps to quickly remove hair from the brushes, which all helps with its upkeep and maintenance.

There are other benefits that come with network connectivity, too. The firmware on the 11S Max can be updated for improvements, for instance, allowing Anker to make minor adjustments to functionality and add new feature to enhance the cleaning experience. Ultimately, proper cleaning and routine software updates will help to keep it in working condition.

Should you buy it?

Yes! It’s worth the consideration because there’s only a $10 price difference between the 15C Max and the aforementioned, non-Wi-Fi enabled Eufy RoboVac 11S Max. Slapped with a sticker price of $280, the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max is a value-rich package that touts strong suction capabilities, voice assistant integration, and a sleek design. You could easily spend close to $1,000 for a top-of-the-line robovac, so the savings you get here combined with its features make the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max a standout in the budget-friendly segment of the market.

