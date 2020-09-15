Apple Watch Series 6 vs. Series 5

The Apple Watch Series 5 is a genuine work of art and far ahead of the competition. But there were still features that Apple left off the table in terms of functionality. Today, Apple has announced plans to place a number of high-profile fitness and design elements into the new version — Apple Watch Series 6. At first glance of the exterior, the newer model is identical to its predecessor. However, a few against-the-wrist upgrades lurk within that improve what was considered the best product in its genre. The new watch now features a blood oxygen sensor and app, new case finishes, and a new operating system in watchOS 7. Among the hardware enhancements are a speedy S6 System in Package (SiP) and an updated always-on altimeter. The exterior, while still the same dimensions, is a bit more colorful, sporting a host of new case finishes and bands. The new watchOS 7 offers additional sought-after new features like sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, updated workout genres, and the ability to curate and share watch faces, as well as the new Family Setup.

Specs

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 5 Display size 40mm: 1.57 inches 44mm: 1.78 inches 40mm: 1.57 inches 44mm: 1.78 inches Body size 40mm: 40 x 34 x 10.7mm 44mm: 44 x 38 x 10.7mm 40mm: 40 x 34 x 10.7mm 44mm: 44 x 38 x 10.7mm Resolution 40mm: 324 x 394 pixels 44mm: 368 x 448 pixels 40mm: 324 x 394 pixels 44mm: 368 x 448 pixels Touchscreen 40mm: 1.57-inch LTPO OLED Retina display w/ Force Touch 44mm: 1.78-inch LTPO OLED Retina display w/ Force Touch 40mm: 1.57-inch LTPO OLED Retina display w/ Force Touch 44mm: 1.78-inch LTPO OLED Retina display w/ Force Touch Storage 32GB 32GB Wireless interface Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, LTE Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, LTE Depth 10.7mm 10.7mm Blood Oxygen Sensor

Yes No Accelerometer Yes Yes Gyroscope Yes Yes Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Heart rate sensor Yes Yes Barometer Yes Yes GPS Yes Yes Compass Yes Yes Water-resistant Yes Yes Battery life Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Price From $400 From $400 Availability Apple Apple DT review TBD 4.5 out of 5 stars

Design and display

The Apple Watch wouldn’t be an Apple Watch without new design elements, and new buyers will have a head-spinning number of choices in color and style of both cases and available bands. Look forward to a new blue color alongside the silver, space gray, and gold aluminum cases and a (PRODUCT)RED Apple Watch with a matching red band. The stainless steel cases now come in graphite in a shiny gray-black paired with yellow gold. The Apple Watch Edition is still with us in a natural and space-black titanium.

For any wearer still struggling with Apple’s watch straps, there’s good news. Three new band styles provide a more comfortable fit without clasps or buckles. The Solo Loop debuts a stretchy design in soft silicone. The Braided Solo Loop features precision braiding that interweaves recycled polyester yarn filaments with silicone threads, giving a stylish, comfortable look and feel. A new sizing system offers nine lengths for the Solo Loop styles. A new Leather Link wraps around the wrist, attaching on the other side with flexible molded magnets. Apple Watch Hermès has the Hermès Attelage Single Tour and slimmer Attelage Double Tour bands in new colors and styles.

Alongside watchOS 7 comes seven new watch faces — Stripes, Chronograph Pro, GMT, and Artist — with the ability to choose and share new configurations with friends, family, and colleagues.

Otherwise, the measurements and design of the Series 6 are identical to the Series 5. The headline feature was the addition of an always-on display that lets the Apple Watch show the time constantly, like a regular watch, without having to tap the display or raise your wrist. With Apple Watch 6, an enhanced always-on Retina display will be up to 2.5 times brighter than Apple Watch Series 5 outdoors, making it easier to see in bright sunlight. When your wrist is down, you can now access Notification Center, Control Center, and complications and change faces without having to wake the screen.

Winner: Apple Watch Series 6

Fitness and health-tracking features

Both Apple Watch models offer excellent fitness and health tracking. But the Apple Watch 6 leaps into the future with a headlining new capability: A blood oxygen sensor that measures your blood’s oxygen saturation, or SpO2. This monitors the percentage of oxygen transported by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body and is a key indicator of health and wellness. Measurements are derived from four clusters of green, red, and infrared LEDs alongside four photodiodes on the back of the watch face, to measure light that’s reflected from blood and works in conjunction with the Blood Oxygen app. All data is visible in the Health app. But that’s not all. You can now get measurements for low-range VO2 max (maximum amount of oxygen you can use during exercise), sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workout types.

The Apple Watch 5 and 6 models automatically recognize many exercises and have workout plans for everything from yoga to hiking. All data is beautifully presented in the Health app on your iPhone. Both Apple Watch models also offer activity reminders to spur you into action, if you’ve been sedentary too long. They’ll also encourage you to breathe and take a minute if you’re stressed. Built-in heart rate tracking and the option to conduct an electrocardiogram (ECG) are available on both models. WatchOS 6 brought a period-tracking app called Cycle, a Noise app to measure the decibel level of your environment, and a dedicated App Store so you can find the best Apple Watch apps on your wrist, but additions to these features are valuable.

Winner: Apple Watch Series 6

Family Setup



Here’s something brand new that comes with watchOS 7 and works on the new and older Apple Watches. With Family Setup, kids, older family members, and those without an iPhone can benefit from the connectivity, safety, and fitness features of the Apple Watch. Kids can leverage communications, access Emergency SOS, stay active with Activity rings, and access the new Schooltime mode, which can help them focus on their studies. Older adults benefit from simplified processes, extra-large watch faces, and a new Health Checklist in the iPhone’s Health app.

Winner: Tie

Special features

With the Apple Watch 6 comes a new dual-core processor based on A13 Bionic in iPhone 11. Apple says that the S6 SiP runs up to 20% faster for swift app launching, alongside the same 18-hour battery life present in Series 5. The new U1 chip and Ultra Wideband antennas will facilitate short-range wireless location to support features like compatible digital car keys. The new model also features faster charging of under 1.5 hours and improved battery life for tracking workouts. The always-on altimeter provides real-time elevation using a new, more power-efficient barometric altimeter, along with GPS and Wi-Fi. Maps now includes cycling directions, and Siri offers language translation.

Winner: Apple Watch Series 6

Price and availability

The Apple Watch Series 6, available on September 18, starts at $399 for the GPS aluminum model and goes up from there. It starts at $499 if you add cellular connectivity. Apple is still selling the Series 3 for $199, and the Series 5 will continue to be available via various channels. For a more affordable choice, Apple has also introduced the Apple Watch SE, which is $279.

Overall winner: Apple Watch Series 6

Come on — that’s a no-brainer. Of course the new model will outpace the year-old one, but in this case, there are some excellent reasons to update your watch if you’re still rocking a Series 3 or Series 4 model. There’s the valuable new fitness features, comfy new bands, and exquisite color options. If you already have an Apple Watch Series 3, 4, or 5, and you’re not hyped up about the new fitness features, you can still hang on to a watch that we considered almost perfect. If you’re a first-time smartwatch customer, the Apple Watch 6 has everything you could ever want or need.

