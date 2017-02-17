Need a new computer? Acer Aspire E5-575-33BM laptop just $350 on Amazon

Acer is a well-known manufacturer of computer hardware and has made an especially big mark on the budget laptop market, proving that you don’t need to break the bank when you’re shopping for a new PC. One popular and well-reviewed model is the Acer Aspire E5-575-33BM laptop, which is now available for $350 with free shipping from Amazon.

The Acer Aspire E5-575-33BM laptop runs on Intel’s seventh-generation Core i3-7100U processor which boasts a 2.4GHz clock speed. This dual-core CPU works together with the integrated Intel HD Graphics 620 GPU and 4GB of DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 32GB), and the 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 LED display features Acer ColorBlast and ExaColor for a vibrant picture while gaming or watching videos. Acer BluelightShield automatically filters any harsh light emanating from the screen during extended periods of use, preventing eye-strain and helping you to wind down in the evening hours.

The computer comes equipped with a 5,400rpm SATA hard drive which gives you 1TB of internal storage. Four USB ports include one USB 2.0, one USB-C 3.1, and two USB 3.0 for peripheral connections. The laptop also features an 8x M-DISC enabled DVD drive and an SD card slot. A VGA and HDMI port provide video output while two built-in stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack deliver crisp, clear audio via Acer TrueHarmony technology.

A six-cell lithium ion battery offers up to 12 hours of energy, giving you enough juice for a day’s work on a single charge. The 802.11ac Wi-Fi card provides dual band wireless and the laptop is Bluetooth-capable as well. The wireless card also supports MU-MIMO, optimizing your connection for faster speeds and fewer drops when multitasking or performing bandwidth-heavy jobs like online gaming and streaming.

The Acer Aspire E5-575-33BM laptop comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed and is a solid general-use personal computer for work, study, and entertainment. This PC goes for as high as $440 from some retailers, but is currently available from Amazon for just $350.

