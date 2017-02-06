Get three addititional iPhone camera lenses for only $10 on Amazon today

Mobile phone cameras have dramatically improved over the years, but the pictures you can take with them still aren’t up to par with most any professional photo camera. But you can still take amazing photos — without lugging around a full-blown camera — by using some simple smartphone accessories that turn your standard camera lens into a device that captures professional quality photos.

Mobile lens accessories aren’t hard to find, but finding quality ones can be a challenge. Instead of testing, trying, and returning, go straight for one that’s highly rated, such as this Amazon Number 1 bestseller, the Anker Phone Camera Lens Kit, currently discounted 50 percent and available for only $10.

Designed for the iPhone 7, 6S, and 6S Plus, this camera lens kit comes with a 180-degree fisheye view, a 0.65× enhanced wide angle, and 10× refined macro lenses to capture highly detailed, diverse photos. The 180-degree fisheye view allows you to take oddball but fun photos from a whole new perspective. The 0.65× wide angle lens expands your view, letting you capture more panoramic landscapes than ever. Finally, the 10× macro lens lets you take photos from an extremely close range, delivering close-up photos with impressive detail.

Conveniently, the lenses are stackable, meaning you won’t have to carry around anything extra and bulky. The wide angle view is formed by combining wide angle and macro lenses, and you can simply unscrew the top lens to use the macro individually. With a super secure fit, the double-cushioned lens clip provides a firm, safe, and padded grip around your mobile camera lens, without disturbing the beauty of your device. The kit comes complete with a lens-cleaning cloth, welcome guide, and 18-month warranty. Best of all, it’s easy to install and nearly effortless to carry.

The Anker Phone Camera Lens Kit normally retails for $20 but is currently discounted 50 percent to only $10 on Amazon for a limited time.

