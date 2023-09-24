 Skip to main content
Just got an iPhone 15? Get this 6ft fast-charging USB-C cable for $9

Albert Bassili
Monoprice USB 2 Type c to type c cable
If you’ve been living in a remote mountain in the Himalayas for the past few months, you may not be aware that the iPhone 15 will now come with a USB-C port. Of course, it’s been a long time coming, especially since the European Union mandated that all Manufacturers move to the USB-C port standard. Unfortunately, if you’re familiar with and have been using the old port, you might not have a good cable to charge your new iPhone 15. That’s where this deal from Monoprice comes in, letting you grab a great type-c to type-c cable for $9 instead of $10, so you can grab a couple and save some extra money.

Why you should buy the Monoprice USB 2.0 Type-C to Type-C Cable

Before we get started, there’s an important point we need to clarify. While the new iPhone 15 will have a Type-C port, only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will support the latest USB 3.2 standard with higher data rates. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro will only support the USB 2.0 standard, with PD 18W and 480Mbps data rate, which is a bit slower. Now, while USB 3.2 is backward compatible, it does tend to be a bit more expensive, given the higher standards, which is why, if you have the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, it’s better to grab a USB 2.0 cable, rather than pay for the more expensive USB 3.2.

The Monoproce cable is USB 2.0 and runs at 6 feet, which should be long enough for most use cases, and it can manage 60w of power, which is about what the iPhone 15 will manage in terms of charging. It has a guaranteed 480 Mbps of data bandwidth, which isn’t always the case with generic cables. It even comes with a lifetime warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like the cable and would rather get something else.

Overall, we like the Monoprice USB cable for being relatively cheap and high-quality, and their deal knocking off $1 is a nice little incentive to grab 2-3 cables to have, either for backup or to spread around the house. While you’re here, be sure to check out some other great deals, such as the best iPhone 15 cases, and, if you don’t have your iPhone 15 yet, our favorite iPhone deals on the market.

