DOSS SoundBox portable wireless speaker offers big sound in small package (61% off)

Wireless speakers are a dime a dozen nowadays, so it can be hard to know which models actually live up to their price tags. In general, you’ll want to look for speakers that provide above average sound quality, are compatible with your devices, and are able to sustain a long battery life. One model that fits the bill is the DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth 4.0 Portable Wireless speaker, which is currently marked down to only $35 on Amazon, providing a discount of 61 percent, or $55.

The DOSS 12 Watt speaker delivers fully immersive sound with a dramatically deeper base via dual high-performance drivers (6Wx2). The result is superior audio quality with less than 1 percent total harmonic, as well as enhanced clarity and fidelity.

The speaker allows you to manage your music via elegant controls, including a sensitive touch button with a laser carving finish. The touch system on top the speaker lets you play, pause, or skip your music with your fingertips as well as answer incoming phone calls. Easily adjust the volume in style using the top ring of the speaker.

This model is compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices and allows you to instantly connect to your smart devices within a 33 feet range. You won’t have to waste any time reconnecting devices, as the speaker automatically reconnects to the last device used. You can also use the included audio cable to play music from most other players, or use the Micro SD to play music or upgrade the speaker’ s firmware.

The portable speaker’s battery offers 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. The speaker uses a built-in Li-Ion 2200 mAh rechargeable battery, and with the Mirco USB cable, you can easily recharge the device in as little as three to four hours. The rather powerful speaker is ultra-compact, weighing in at just 1.7 pounds, features a metallic design, and comes complete with a waterproof travel pouch that makes it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

The DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth 4.0 Portable Wireless speaker normally retails for $90, but is currently discounted to only $35 on Amazon.

