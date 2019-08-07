Deals

Take 40% off Origem HS-3 wireless headphones with this exclusive promo code

Lucas Coll
By
Origem HS-3 Bluetooth headphones

A great number of us rely on headphones on a daily basis, whether it be for relaxing and drowning out distractions while at work or for enjoying some music during workouts. And with wireless connectivity slowly replacing traditional 3.5mm wired headphone jacks, now’s a good time to grab a pair of Bluetooth headphones to enjoy your audio content anywhere without tangle-prone cables. There are many good ones on the market today and it can be hard to sort through everything, but this exclusive limited-time deal – which lets Digital Trends readers take 40% off the Origem HS-3 headphones – might make your decision a little bit easier.

At first glance, the Origem HS-3 wireless headphones stand apart from many others that are usually made almost entirely of plastic and rubber: The Origem earphones instead utilize a sturdy nickel-titanium alloy for the earhooks, making them both durable and fully adjustable. The earphones themselves are also positioned at a 120-degree angle to sit more comfortably and better direct sound within the ear canal (each pair also comes with four different pairs of ear pieces so you can achieve a custom fit). The HS-3 boasts an IPX5 water resistance rating as well, meaning they are fully protected against sweat and water splashes.

Under the hood, the Origem HS-3 headphones pack 10mm graphene drivers powered by a CSR8675 chip. This chip features DSP audio technology, which can detect ambient noise levels in your immediate environment and automatically adjust the sound levels of the headphones to deliver full, clear audio across all ranges. The HS-3 also has an in-line Knowles microphone which can be used to take and make calls, control audio playback, and activate your phone’s smart assistant (such as Siri) when synced with a compatible device.

The Origem HS-3 Bluetooth headphones would usually set you back $99, but for a limited time, Digital Trends readers can score a pair in one of three colors – metallic red, silver, or gunmetal – for a very nice discount. Just use the checkout code DTEXCLUSIVE to shave $40 off of the normal price, knocking these solid wireless in-ear headphones down to just $59. Hurry, though: This offer is only valid through Thursday, August 15.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, summer sales, back-to-school savings, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Google Pixel 4
Deals

Best smartphone deals for August 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
how does wireless charging work mophie iphone 8 lifestyle press
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 42% off Mophie wireless chargers for Qi-enabled smartphones

Qi technology in smartphones has made fumbling with cords and outlets a thing of the past. Maximize your phone's convenience with a Mophie wireless charger. Get up to 42 percent off if you order from Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Sengled Pulse Link Starter Kit
Deals

Amazon drops huge 76% discount on Sengled smart bulb with built-in JBL speaker

Set the mood in any room with the Sengled Pulse LED smart bulb with JBL Bluetooth speaker. Order the starter kit from Amazon today at up to 76% off. You can also get each additional satellite bulbs at 71% less.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ticwatch e smartwatch price cut amazon
Deals

Ticwatch E Smartwatch gets an awesome $48 price cut on Amazon

If you are still searching for the best smartwatch to wear, you’re in luck. Amazon has stripped $48 away from the normal $160 price of the Ticwatch E Smartwatch. Now you can get your very own for the lovely price of only $112.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
fathers day deal on fossil gen4 hr smartwatch gen 4
Deals

Amazon slices 35% off select Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatches

Fossil just launched its fifth-generation smartwatches, which means we'll begin to see great deals on last year's models. Amazon has once again dropped the price of the Gen 4 Explorist HR, cutting another $20 off the price from previous…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Vizio 55-inch 4K TV D-Series
Deals

Walmart drops deals on Vizio D-Series 4K TVs, with prices under $300

Walmart's last big Vizio D-Series 4K TV sale was on Prime Day, but those outstanding prices didn't last long. Thankfully, it appears prices are on their way back down, with the 50-inch and the 55-inch falling back to near Prime Day levels.
Posted By Ed Oswald
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

Walmart is still selling this 50-inch Samsung 4K TV at its lowest price yet

Amazon's Prime Day sparked a lot of competing sales when it came to 4K TVs, however most of the sales prices lasted only for a brief time. One deal has continued, and that's on the Samsung 50-inch Class 4K  Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Dell XPS 13 2019
Computing

Dell promo code cuts $650 off a Dell XPS 13 laptop for limited time

Now, though August 10th, Dell is dropping XPS 13 prices down to just $1,250 when purchased with the promo code DBLTXPS13T. We’ve seen lots of laptop deals this summer, but few will net you such strong savings on such a fine device.
Posted By William Hank
google pixelbook review full offset
Deals

Snag Google’s Pixelbook for $359 less on Amazon before heading back to school

Google's Pixelbook, a premium laptop/tablet Chromebook, has a sublime design, boasts full Android app support, is surprisingly fast, and its battery can last the entire day. You can get it for $359 off on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
samsung galaxy watch 46mm watchface
Deals

Snag a renewed 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch on Amazon for an unbelievable 47% off

Samsung has branched out into making wearables, launching the Galaxy Watch in 2017. The Galaxy Watch looks unmistakably high-end. Amazon is offering the 46mm Galaxy Watch for $210.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
ps5 pre order available for 1000 on swedish website ps4 controller stock photo
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Sony PlayStation 4 Slims below $250 today

Despite rumors of Sony releasing a new PlayStation, the 1TB Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Gaming Console is still our platform of choice to enjoy some of the best video games today. Get it for only $250 on Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
red dead redemption 2 deal banner
Deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 gets a hefty discount from Amazon

PS4 boasts of an incredible selection of games, and it is not surprising that Red Dead Redemption 2 made it to the top of the list. We even chose it as the best video game in 2018. Get it from Amazon or Walmart for only $39.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Kate Spade Scallop 2 Smartwatch
Deals

Amazon drops huge discounts on Kate Spade, Fossil, and Michael Kors smartwatches

Today’s smartwatches are a far cry from the bulky, rubberized devices of yesteryear. Fashion-forward brands like Fossil and Kate Spade have joined the trend as well, and we found some models that are discounted on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina