Share

A great number of us rely on headphones on a daily basis, whether it be for relaxing and drowning out distractions while at work or for enjoying some music during workouts. And with wireless connectivity slowly replacing traditional 3.5mm wired headphone jacks, now’s a good time to grab a pair of Bluetooth headphones to enjoy your audio content anywhere without tangle-prone cables. There are many good ones on the market today and it can be hard to sort through everything, but this exclusive limited-time deal – which lets Digital Trends readers take 40% off the Origem HS-3 headphones – might make your decision a little bit easier.

At first glance, the Origem HS-3 wireless headphones stand apart from many others that are usually made almost entirely of plastic and rubber: The Origem earphones instead utilize a sturdy nickel-titanium alloy for the earhooks, making them both durable and fully adjustable. The earphones themselves are also positioned at a 120-degree angle to sit more comfortably and better direct sound within the ear canal (each pair also comes with four different pairs of ear pieces so you can achieve a custom fit). The HS-3 boasts an IPX5 water resistance rating as well, meaning they are fully protected against sweat and water splashes.

Under the hood, the Origem HS-3 headphones pack 10mm graphene drivers powered by a CSR8675 chip. This chip features DSP audio technology, which can detect ambient noise levels in your immediate environment and automatically adjust the sound levels of the headphones to deliver full, clear audio across all ranges. The HS-3 also has an in-line Knowles microphone which can be used to take and make calls, control audio playback, and activate your phone’s smart assistant (such as Siri) when synced with a compatible device.

The Origem HS-3 Bluetooth headphones would usually set you back $99, but for a limited time, Digital Trends readers can score a pair in one of three colors – metallic red, silver, or gunmetal – for a very nice discount. Just use the checkout code DTEXCLUSIVE to shave $40 off of the normal price, knocking these solid wireless in-ear headphones down to just $59. Hurry, though: This offer is only valid through Thursday, August 15.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, summer sales, back-to-school savings, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.