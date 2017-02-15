Get the party going with $25 iHome Color Changing Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Bluetooth speakers all have their own special functions that make them unique, but some special add-ons make more sense than others to a particular buyer. Now, if you’re in the market for a speaker that entertains you while delivering your favorite tunes, a model with color-changing properties might make the most sense. If that’s the case, check out the iHome iBT68 Color Changing Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, which is currently discounted 38 percent on Amazon to just $25.

The speaker allows you to start the party whenever you want and bring the party wherever you go. You can seamlessly stream music wirelessly from any Bluetooth-enabled device. Ultra-portable, the 6.4-ounce speaker measures 2.8 inches by 2.8 inches by 3 inches, and is small enough to fit in your hand, so you can easily pick up and take it with you without any hassle. The mini device uses an internal rechargeable battery, and easily charges using the included USB charging cable. The speaker plays for up to eight hours on a single charge.

The speaker also doubles as a speakerphone. It provides digital echo canceling, and has a convenient talk and end call button located in the faceted crystal cabinet.

The real standout feature of the speaker is its audio quality and color-changing abilities. Despite its small size, the speaker delivers rich, detailed sound, while its five distinctive color modes help to set the mood. You can choose from either fast color blend, slow color blend, favorite color, pulse to music, or off, which displays no color. The colors are easy to manipulate using the two-color pairing LED indicator.

The iHome iBT68 Color Changing Wireless Bluetooth Speaker normally retails for $40 but is currently discounted on Amazon to only $25, giving you a 38 percent, or $15, discount.

