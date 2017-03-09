Take your game immersion to next level with Logitech’s G633 headset, now $100

If you’re a gamer, you know the importance of quality sound when it comes to your gaming experience. Good headphones can greatly improve immersion, letting you fully take in your in-game surroundings and pick up every detailed sound in your virtual environment. Having a built-in mic is also a must for communicating with your friends and trash-talking your foes. If you’re current headset isn’t cutting it or if you are looking for a high-end model that doesn’t cost a fortune, consider the highly rated Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum, which is now $50 off on Amazon.

Designed with input and testing from professional gamers, the Logitech G633 utilizes premium Pro-G drivers to deliver immersive high-end audio quality. DTS Headphone: X Surround Sound and 7.1 Dolby digital audio work together to provide cinematic-quality sound, allowing you to hear every detail. Directional audio keeps you aware of your surroundings so your enemies won’t get the jump on you in those down-to-the-wire competitive matches where every kill counts.

The robust body contains a noise-canceling microphone which folds into the headset housing so it’s out of your way when not in use. With the included Logitech Gaming Software, you can tweak your headset to suit your needs and style with millions of colors for the built-in LEDs and custom audio settings for your games and applications. Three G-keys let you switch between your customized presets with the push of a button, and multisource sound mixing allows use of both the USB and 3.5mm inputs for simultaneous connections to two different audio sources.

The Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum headset works with PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices for premium sound on virtually any gaming platform with a 3.5mm audio jack. Normally $150, the Artemis Spectrum is now just $100 on Amazon for a short time. The Logitech G633 earned superb ratings from PC Gamer and Tom’s Guide, so if you want a high-end gaming headset then consider jumping on this deal before it’s gone.

