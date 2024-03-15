 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Logitech racing wheel and pedal bundle for Xbox, PC is 23% off

Jennifer Allen
By
A Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and pedals on a white background.
Amazon

If you love playing racing games, we’ve spotted one of the best gaming deals for your needs. A racing wheel makes all the difference to feeling more immersed in everything from F1 games to traversing the world of SnowRunner or similar. Right now, you can buy the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals for $230 at Amazon, meaning you save $70 or 23% off the regular price of $300. A great investment for the petrolhead in your life, here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button. It’s a limited time deal so don’t count on it sticking around for long.

Why you should buy the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals

Sure to be one of the best PC gaming accessories for racing enthusiasts, the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals will instantly immerse you more into your races. Designed for use on PC or with the Xbox, the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals simulate the feeling of driving a real car thanks to its precision steering and pressure-sensitive pedals.

It offers helical gearing which delivers smooth and quiet steering, while there’s a hand-stitched leather cover that feels great in your hands. The wheel has up to 900-degree rotation with lock-to-lock meaning you can turn the wheel around up to two and a half times which is perfect for wide turns.

Trending Deals:

Its pedals are pressure-sensitive nonlinear brake pedals that promise a responsive and accurate braking feel on its sturdy base. The pedal faces are adjustable too so you can feel more in control. At all times, there’s dual-motor force feedback so you can learn to respond to how things feel as you drive, while there are easy-to-reach action buttons and game controls. If you want the ultimate control, you can opt to invest in a Driving Force Shifter or desk and rig mounts to make it even more immersive. It’s the ideal accompaniment alongside one of the best gaming PCs so that you can fully lose yourself to the driving experience.

The Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals bundle usually costs $300. Right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $230. It’s one of the retailer’s limited-time deals so it won’t stay at this price for very long. Check it out now if you’re keen to be more immersed in your racing and would love to save $70 while doing so.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Hurry! This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090 is $800 off
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Gamers who are on the hunt for a powerful gaming PC should consider going for the Alienware Aurora R15, especially with Dell's $800 discount for this model featuring the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. From its original price of $3,900, it's down to $3,100 -- it still isn't cheap, but it's a reasonable price for a gaming desktop that will be able to handle even the most demanding settings. You need to hurry with your purchase if you're interested though, because we're not sure if the savings will still be available if you delay the transaction to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC
While its successor, the Alienware Aurora R16, is already out, the Alienware Aurora R15 remains one of the best gaming PCs that you can buy today. This particular build of the gaming desktop, which combines the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor and 32GB of RAM, is capable of running the best PC games without any issues. It's also well-equipped to handle the upcoming PC games of the next few years, so you don't need to think about upgrading any components within the near future.

Read more
Is Ubisoft Connect down?
Ubisoft Connect logo.

Trying to play a game through Ubisoft Connect and having trouble ... connecting? Every game service goes down from time to time and it can be frustrating to be met with errors when you're trying to boot up a game.

Here's what we know about Ubisoft Connect's status right now
What's going on with Ubisoft Connect?

Read more
How to connect a PS5 controller to a PC without a dongle
A red and blue PS5 stands on a table with matching controllers.

The DualSense controller is one of the coolest console controllers (say that ten times fast) to ever hit the market. After years of fine-tuning, the PlayStation 5 accessory doesn’t disappoint, thanks to advanced haptics feedback, comfortable grips, and a streamlined design. When it comes to AV bravura, Sony just knows how to get things done! But did you know that your PS5 controller can be linked to your home computer?

Whether that’s a laptop or desktop, the DualSense controller can be connected to your PC via USB or Bluetooth, and we’re going to teach you how to set things up using both of these methods.

Read more