If you love playing racing games, we’ve spotted one of the best gaming deals for your needs. A racing wheel makes all the difference to feeling more immersed in everything from F1 games to traversing the world of SnowRunner or similar. Right now, you can buy the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals for $230 at Amazon, meaning you save $70 or 23% off the regular price of $300. A great investment for the petrolhead in your life, here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button. It’s a limited time deal so don’t count on it sticking around for long.

Why you should buy the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals

Sure to be one of the best PC gaming accessories for racing enthusiasts, the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals will instantly immerse you more into your races. Designed for use on PC or with the Xbox, the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals simulate the feeling of driving a real car thanks to its precision steering and pressure-sensitive pedals.

It offers helical gearing which delivers smooth and quiet steering, while there’s a hand-stitched leather cover that feels great in your hands. The wheel has up to 900-degree rotation with lock-to-lock meaning you can turn the wheel around up to two and a half times which is perfect for wide turns.

Trending Deals:

Its pedals are pressure-sensitive nonlinear brake pedals that promise a responsive and accurate braking feel on its sturdy base. The pedal faces are adjustable too so you can feel more in control. At all times, there’s dual-motor force feedback so you can learn to respond to how things feel as you drive, while there are easy-to-reach action buttons and game controls. If you want the ultimate control, you can opt to invest in a Driving Force Shifter or desk and rig mounts to make it even more immersive. It’s the ideal accompaniment alongside one of the best gaming PCs so that you can fully lose yourself to the driving experience.

The Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals bundle usually costs $300. Right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $230. It’s one of the retailer’s limited-time deals so it won’t stay at this price for very long. Check it out now if you’re keen to be more immersed in your racing and would love to save $70 while doing so.

Editors' Recommendations