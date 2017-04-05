Score 50 percent off this Sony 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Sometimes it’s not the size of the TV that makes the entertainment experience – it’s the quality. Enter the Android-powered Sony 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, currently discounted 50 percent off on Amazon. This TV has 4K Ultra HD resolution, a 60Hz (native) and motionflow XR 240 (effective) refresh rate, LED backlighting, and four HDMI and three USB ports.

The premium Sony model is a 4K HRD ultra HD TV complete with TRILUMINOS that delivers noticeable clarity, color, and contrast. This feature selectively maps colors using a specially-developed backlight, ensuring subtle colors do not become oversaturated. Colors are rich and vivid with more red, green, and blue to deliver vibrant, authentic images that are sure to grab your attention. When combined with HDR video, the display increases the color depth for noticeably brighter and more realistic colors. Add in the 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixel) resolution, and you have an impressive lifelike picture with brilliant highlights and fine detail. The powerful 4K picture processing technology analyzes individual parts of each scene and matches them with a special image database that addresses texture, contrast, color, and edges.

The Android-powered smart TV features Motionflow XR 240, Sony’s refresh rate technology that allows fast-moving action sequences in sports and movies to be seen with precise motion clarity. Sony’s Android TV platform allows home automation control directly from the TV via the Logitech Harmony Hub. With just the push of a remote button, you can control and automate your lights, thermostats, Blu-ray players, security cameras, and other entertainment devices to complete any smart home setup.

The Android TV also features cross-content voice search, allowing you to give commands and browse channels using only your voice. Additionally, the TV supports Google Cast, allowing you to send movies and music from your smartphone to your TV or use your smartphone as a remote control. Finally, the thin, modern design features a slim bezel with a silver inlay that seamlessly fits into nearly any existing home layout.

This Sony 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV normally retails for $1,300 but is currently discounted to only $648 on Amazon for a limited time, providing a 50 percent or $652 discount.

