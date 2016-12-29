From ‘Doom’ to ‘Stardew Valley,’ we each picked our favorite games of 2016

Digital Trends, as an organization, has already chosen its game of the year, but DT’s gaming team comprises a wide range of tastes and opinions. Though we often speak as a group, we aren’t always of one mind.

To that end, we wanted to take a moment and share our thoughts on some of our individual favorites of 2016. We’re confident you’ll recognize some of them, as we’ve been writing about them for days, weeks, and months. There may also be games you haven’t heard of, or maybe forgot about.

If you’re having trouble figuring out what to play this holiday season, we hope you’ll take our word for it, and give these games a shot.

Superhypercube

Mike Epstein

Associate Editor

Of all the VR games on all the headsets that came out in 2016, Superhypercube is the one I kept playing on mine. The VR puzzle game from Fez developer Polytron is a simple construct: You rotate a three-dimensional shape, comprised of small vector-style cubes, to make it fit the very specific hole cut out of an oncoming wall. With every success, more cubes are added, and the shape gets larger. As it does, you’ll need to crane your neck and lean out of your chair to see the wall as it draws closer.

Superhypercube doesn’t adhere to the audacious claims of most VR. It doesn’t transport you to a whole new world. Instead, it explores the subtleties of a new platform, creating something that feels both familiar and completely new.

System: PlayStation VR