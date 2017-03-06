The Nintendo Switch is sold out almost everywhere, but retailers are getting more quickly

Nintendo’s newest console, the Switch, launched March 3. After a holiday season where Nintendo consoles — namely the NES Classic Edition and 3DS — were nearly impossible to find, the Switch followed suit, with only a small selection of walk-in consoles available at retailers for those who hadn’t pre-ordered the system.

If you are looking to get a Switch as soon as possible, we currently advise you to sign up for the GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart email lists, and periodically circle back to Target and Toys “R” Us. Additionally, a page on Nintendo lists the major retailers offering the Switch. It’s a good idea to check back to see if more retailers are added.

Even though the Switch is currently almost impossible to find, a recent interview with Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime in Wired may ease concerns. He claimed that Nintendo plans to ship 2 million units in the weeks surrounding launch, and that he believes the shipped units will meet demands. “Our focus is making sure that the consumer who wants to buy a Nintendo Switch can buy a Nintendo Switch,” he said.

Here’s how you can currently secure a Nintendo Switch so you can start playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as soon as possible. If none of these options work for you, keep checking back, as we’ll be updating this post as more stores announce Switch availability.

GameStop

Major retailers began taking pre-orders for the Switch Thursday, January 12, after Nintendo’s Tokyo press event. By Sunday, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Toys “R” Us, and GameStop were all sold out of initial allotments of both the Switch with gray Joy-Con and the Switch with neon red/blue Joy-Con.

Though stock is still unavailable from GameStop online for the plain Switch bundles, a $600 version containing three games, a case, extra AC adapter, charging dock, and even a Breath of the Wild strategy guide is available to purchase now. It isn’t scheduled to deliver until April 14, however.

Best Buy

Both the grey and neon versions of the Nintendo Switch are currently sold out on Best Buy’s website. To stay updated on availability, it’s a good idea to click “Notify Me When Available” on both the Switch with gray Joy-Con, and the Switch with neon red/blue Joy-Con.

If you’re in the market for Switch accessories, however, a two-pack of gray, blue, and red Joy-Con controllers is currently available, as is an extra AC adapter, which can come in handy if you regularly use the system as a handheld. Charging docks and cases are also available.

Target

Target currently has the gray Joy-Con Switch available in limited amounts for in-store customers, and the neon red/blue version was available until about 1:30 p.m. EST on March 6. We would continue to monitor the retailer’s supply, as it appears to be updating more frequently than other retailers’ websites.

The retailer also has limited in-store availability on extra Joy-Con controllers, cases, and the charging grip, and the Pro controller is only being sold in stores.

Walmart

The Nintendo Switch is currently sold out at Walmart, both online and in stores. Extra Joy-Con controllers, charging grips, and cases are available, as are a small number of Pro controllers.

At Walmart, customers can also sign up to receive in stock alerts. You can signup for notifications for both the Switch with gray Joy-Con, and the Switch with neon red/blue Joy-Con inventory pages.

Amazon

Amazon currently has only one product page displaying the Switch with gray Joy-Con. You can be added to a product availability mailing list by signing into your Amazon account, and clicking “Add to List” — where “Add to Cart” is normally located.

Cases, Joy-Cons, and screen protectors are all available through Amazon, though the Pro controller can only be purchased from a third-party seller.

Toys R Us

Both versions of the Nintendo Switch as well as a $500 are currently sold out at Toys R Us. Extra Joy-Con controllers are currently available in select colors.



