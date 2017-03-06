‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ survival guide: Tips for getting by in Hyrule

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild may be the most difficult Zelda game ever released. It asks you to survive amid harsh conditions and gives you few tools beyond what you can scavenge. Then you have to defeat Ganon with whatever you can muster.

A large part of that difficulty stems from the game’s insistence that should you figure things out on your own. That’s great for some players, but for those of you who wish the game would give you just a little bit more info, our Breath of the Wild survival tips to get started on the right foot.

Looking around

Talk to everyone

This may be obvious for players used to big role-playing games, but you should talk to everyone you can. Many people you encounter out in the world, whether they’re simply walking down the road or residing in villages, will sell you stuff or give you side quests. If you’re strapped for time or don’t want to speak to every single person, simply walk up to people and look at the name that pops overhead. If the name has a red circle with a exclamation point in it, you know they will have a side quest for you. You will definitely miss some interesting and useful conversations if you limit yourself to those conversations, though.

Check anything that looks suspicious

If a rock looks like it doesn’t belong there, pick it up. If a tree seems out of place, climb it. If you find anything in the world that seems at all suspicious, it’s almost guaranteed there’s something valuable hidden there.

Turn camera sensitivity up

Go into the settings menu and turn your camera sensitivity up ASAP. The default movement speed is way too slow, and with a faster camera, you’ll be better equipped to keep track of large groups of enemies.

Mine with bombs

You’ll find ore deposits everywhere in Hyrule. You can mine them pretty efficiently with a blunt weapon like a club or sledgehammer, but it’s even easier to hit them with bombs and save durability on your items. The only downside is the valuable ore can then go flying, so don’t blow it if you’re near a ledge.

Catch fish by swimming

You might be waiting for Breath of the Wild to introduce a fishing rod like past Zelda games, but there actually isn’t one. To catch fish, simply swim near them and tap “A” to grab them. Use the dash button to your advantage.

Sneak more quickly

You can move more quickly when you’re sneaking if you tap the jump button while crouched. It will cause you to lunge forward without breaking out of sneak mode, which is useful for catching up to enemies you’re trying to get the jump on.