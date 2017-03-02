Every device that connects to Google Home

In November, Google entered the smart home fracas with the aptly-named Google Home, a connected speaker built to compete with the Amazon Echo and its contemporaries. Its capabilities include, but aren’t limited to, keeping your life organized, playing music from almost any streaming service, searching for answers to questions, working in tandem with Chromecast to display photos and videos on a TV, or controlling a bevy of smart home devices.

More: OK, Google, what can you do? Tips and tricks for the Google Home

While Home’s assistant might have some advantages over Amazon’s Alexa — it does give you a detailed answer on how to clean up a wine stain, for example, as opposed to Alexa saying I don’t know — Google’s new device isn’t compatible with nearly the amount of smart home products as Amazon’s. Well, at least not yet.

Of course, Alexa’s spent the better part of the last couple years integrating with partners, and Google Home sits just a few months removed from its launch. That said, keep scrolling to find out exactly which smart home devices and other services are currently capable of interfacing with Google Home.

Compatible smart home devices

Nest Thermostats

Nest actually offers several smart devices other than thermostats, but for now, Google Home only controls the temperature in a home. Owners have the option of asking Google for a temperature reading, or telling it to crank the heat up or down by (or to) a specific amount.

Philips Hue Lighting

Philips always remained extremely active in the smart home sector, having made its Hue lights compatible with just about every device out there. Google Home is no exception. It offers the ability to turn lights on or off throughout a house using Google Home, as well as the option of adjusting their brightness. With the addition of a Google OnHub router, users have the access to control the lights from nearly every internet-connected gadget in their home.

Samsung SmartThings

The SmartThings family of devices isn’t necessarily expansive but each entry does feature compatibility with Google Home. Right now, the list includes several smart lightbulbs — which let you turn on and off, or brighten and dim to your liking — along with a litany of motion sensors, which combine with IFTTT to great effect. In addition, combining Google Home with a SmartThings Hub grants access to a veritable smorgasbord of devices (of which we list here).

Honeywell

Though Honeywell boasts a vast collection of products, as of right now, Google Home only remains directly compatible with the Total Connect Comfort line of thermostats. Lyric thermostats and other Honeywell offerings require a compatible smart hub to connect. But, hey, thermostats!

Belkin WeMo

With a compatible hub (aka SmartThings), the entire WeMo family of devices feature controllable functions via Google Home. Without a hub, users remain limited to some smart plugs and switches, though these surely offer a better use with IFTTT support.

If This, Then That (IFTTT)

First things first: If you don’t know what IFTTT is and how it works, check out our rundown here. Once you’re familiar with the service, it offers all sorts of neat features such as turning on the heat when you leave the office or starting your coffee when your head leaves the pillow. It’s a little confusing at first, but you’ll start using recipes like a pro in no time.

Other compatible services and devices

The following products and services feature compatibility with Google Home right out of the box.

Music streaming services Streaming devices and TVs Other Google Play Music Google Chromecast Google Calendar YouTube Music Chromecast Audio Google Keep Spotify Chromecast Ultra Mad Libs Pandora Vizio Third-party created services TuneIn Toshiba Philips Sony Bang & Olufsen B&O Play Grundig Polk Audio

Right now, the Home’s most impressive feature lies with its baked-in assistant, which answers fairly complicated questions and uses context clues to respond to follow-ups. It also interacts with Google’s Chromecast, meaning simple Home prompts easily play YouTube videos or pull up photos on a TV if you already own the $35 device. The audio version also plays music on speakers throughout a home.

Considering Google Home costs $40 less than the Amazon Echo, the Home’s beginning to look like an attractive option for a voice-controlled assistant, especially for Android users who get added benefits, like shopping lists they vocally add items to.