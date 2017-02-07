25 impressive cases and covers for iPad Air 2 and iPad Air

The iPad Air 2 (the sixth iPad) is unbelievably skinny. We’re talking about 6.1mm, which makes it easy to handle for such a big tablet, but you have to worry about durability. You can add a flourish of personal style to Apple’s minimalist design, choose functional elements to enhance your daily use, and make sure it’s safe when you sling it in your bag; all it takes is the right case. Here are some of our favorite iPad Air 2 cases. We also have some of the best iPad Air cases available.

More: iPad Air 2 review, our favorite iPad styli.

OtterBox Defender Series Case ($60) Trusty three-layer protection ensures that your iPad Air 2 can take a tumble or a knock and keep right on going. This is a fairly chunky case, but it provides all round protection, with a built-in screen protector and port covers. You might struggle with some cables, but there are accurate openings for the Touch ID, camera, and the Apple logo on the back. You also get a shield layer that clips over the front when you’re not using the iPad, and it doubles as a stand, so you can prop your iPad Air 2 at a comfortable angle for watching movies or typing. Available at: Amazon

New Trent Gladius Case ($26) The obvious star of the show here is the 360-degree rotating leather hand strap, which makes holding your iPad Air or Air 2 a breeze. This rugged case also provides good drop protection. The hard-shell interior is surrounded by rubber and there’s a built-in screen protector. Underneath the strap, there’s a metal arm that can fold out to act as sturdy stand. The cut-outs are all accurate, providing easy access to the camera and Touch ID, and there are durable button covers for the controls. Available at: Amazon

Twelve South BookBook Case ($65) You can disguise your iPad as an old book with this stylish case from Twelve South. These genuine leather cases look just like vintage tomes. Each case is distressed to create an aged aesthetic that brings some unique character. Two zippers with leather tags allow you to securely close your iPad inside. Open the case, and you’ll find a leather frame to hold your iPad snug and secure, along with a dark, soft, suede interior that prevents scratches. The interior leather sleeve that holds your iPad can be partially detached via two stud closures, so you can prop the case open and use it as a stand in a viewing or typing position. Although there’s no camera cut-out in the book, the leather sleeve has one, so you can pop the closures open and snap a shot without having to fully remove the iPad. Available at: Amazon Twelve South

Incipio ClamCase + ($130) Acquired by Incipio in 2015, ClamCase has been making premium keyboard cases for the iPad for years now. The ClamCase + converts your iPad into a laptop, combining an aluminum keyboard with backlit island keys, and a polycarbonate cover that protects the tablet. The hinge rotates through 360 degrees, so you can actually fold the iPad back and the keys are automatically turned off. You can also use this case as a stand to prop the iPad at any angle you desire. The keyboard pairs easily via Bluetooth, and it’s roomy and comfortable to type on, with some handy special function keys for things like media controls and Siri. There’s a standard Micro USB port for recharging, but you can expect around a month of use before you need to plug it in. It’s heavy at around 660g, and the back-lit keys really eat into the battery life when turned on, but it’s the perfect choice if you want a decent keyboard and solid protection for your iPad Air 2. Available at: Incipio