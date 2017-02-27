25 awesome iPhone games you need to play

If you’re a gamer, there is no better phone to buy than the iPhone. Both the iPhone 6 and the 6 Plus brought bigger screens to iOS, but it’s the success of the App Store that makes the iPhone such a great platform for gaming. With more than a million apps, the gaming options on the iPhone are nearly limitless. But finding the best titles isn’t always easy.

More: From Facebook to Mint, here are 100 of our favorite iPhone apps for 2017

Not every game in Apple’s massive library is worth a $1 — or your time, for that matter. Lucky for you, we’ve taken on the burden of sorting through the sea of titles to bring you some of our favorite games, whether you’re looking for a casual puzzler or something a bit more biblical.

Action & Adventure games