15 great Moto X Style Pure Edition cases and covers

Color us impressed with the great value of the Moto X Style Pure Edition. This smartphone offers an impressive set of specs for the price, along with the welcome ability to customize its look using Moto Maker. The smartphone is also water-resistant, even if it’s not built to withstand a fall. If you have butterfingers, then you might want to take some additional steps to protect your device. These are the best Moto X Style cases and covers we’ve found so far.

I-Blason Armorbox Dual Layer Case ($18+) If your main reason for purchasing a case is to give your Moto X Pure Edition as much protection as possible, I-Blason’s Armorbox case will get the job done. It provides drop, shock, and scratch protection thanks to its hard, polycarbonate shell, and the front cover comes equipped with a built-in screen protector, which does away with the need to seek out a suitable one on your own. This lightweight case also features a distinctive look that comes in either black or light blue variants, and retains easy access to your smartphone’s buttons, ports, sensors, speakers, and camera. You’ll be able to use your phone with ease without having to worry about damaging it. Buy one now from: Amazon Rakuten

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Series Hybrid Case ($14+) Supcase’s offering is great for those who want more of a sporty design, but still need some decent protection for their phone. The Unicorn Beetle case is a snap-on accessory, which makes it easy to put on while allowing it to retain easy access to all your phone’s features. The thermoplastic polyurethane and polycarbonate materials used to make the case also provide a solid defense against unexpected drops, and the different color options — black-black, frost-black, and frost-blue — will ensure that your phone and case still look great after impact. Buy one now from: Amazon Rakuten Sears

Poetic Affinity Series [X-FORM] Case ($13) If you want to maintain the original look of your Moto X Pure Edition, go with this Affinity case from Poetic. This translucent case is designed with added grip to help prevent accidental drops from occurring, but in the event that does happen, the case features a design meant to absorb and dissipate shock. The raised bezel also helps protect the front of your display. Protection isn’t the main goal of this particular case, though, as it’s intended to showcase the best assets of the Moto X Pure. Still, it delivers proper protection in the spots where it’s needed most. Buy one now from: Amazon

Diztronic Full Matte Slim-Fit Case ($10) What Diztronic’s case lacks in overall protection, it makes up for in size and weight. Coming in at less than 1 ounce and measuring a mere 1.6-millimeters thick, this matte TPU case is one of the more flexible cases around, but remains strong enough to provide excellent shock absorption and scratch resistance. Its “lay-on-the-table” design will also protect the front of your Moto X Pure when placed face down, and thanks to the aforementioned flexibility, it’s incredibly easy to apply and remove. The cutouts in the case leave enough space for your ports, too, so that you won’t have to fight the design in order to plug in your headphones or charging cable. If you just need a cheap, simple case, Diztronic is there for you. Buy one now from: Amazon