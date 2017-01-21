Got a broken iPhone screen? Here’s how to fix or replace it

Wondering how to repair a broken iPhone screen? Should you live with it, get it fixed, or try to fix it yourself? If you’ve just had the misfortune of dropping your iPhone or had some accident where your iPhone’s screen was cracked or shattered, then welcome to one of the biggest clubs in the world. This problem is very common, so Apple has options for you to get your iPhone screen fixed, but it isn’t always cheap or convenient. So, what should you do if you have a broken iPhone screen? Let’s take a look at your options.

Option 1: Live with it

Many people with a broken iPhone screen decide to live with it. Maybe their iPhone is out of warranty and they just don’t want to pay for repairs, or maybe they’re thinking about upgrading their phone soon, so they don’t see the point in fixing it. Obviously, if your iPhone screen shattered completely and pieces are missing or if it’s not working at all, then you have no other option than to get it fixed. However, many users just have a crack or two and the damage may not interfere with normal use of the iPhone.

Bear in mind that once cracked, the iPhone screen is weak and very prone to further damage. It’s smart to invest in a screen protector to help hold it together and keep it safe from further harm. Check out our picks for the best iPhone 7 screen protectors, best iPhone 7 Plus screen protectors, or the best iPhone 6S screen protectors to get you pointed in the right direction towards choosing a good screen protector. Even if the screen is cracked, this will prevent it from getting worse, and it’s a cheap alternative to a full repair.