Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

Amanda’s Relationship Tips This app gives you relationship quotes or tips every day, and even features a relationship quiz to determine whether you’re with the one. Available on: iOS Firstlight Firstlight offers numerous professionally designed filters and effects. You can apply the effects even before you take a photo, or after, as you like. Available on: iOS YConvert Pro YconvertPRO is a lightweight currency converter designed for iOS10. It’s fast, accurate, and easy to use. Available on: iOS iSchool i-School is a study organizer and Timetable Schedule Planner, both for schools and universities. It’s very minimalistic but has everything you need. Available on: iOS WattchIT WattchIT helps people like you who are concerned with how much their home electricity costs. Available on: iOS World Recipes World Recipes collects the most popular and distinguishing recipes around the world. Its shopping list helps you organize the preparation and shopping. Available on: iOS