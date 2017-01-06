Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

We all have our favorite apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time and you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

Facemoji Keyboard Facemoji Keyboard makes it easier for you to express yourself with text emoticons via the iOS 8 keyboard. With thousands of different kaomojis, you can quickly send a message via Whatsapp, Email, SMS or any other apps. Available on: iOS Kindred Kindred is your personal global network of trustworthy travelers and locals: your friends and friends of friends. Use Kindred while studying abroad, for business trips, on vacation, or for that gap year in Barcelona you’ve been considering. Available on: iOS C-Time Your time is precious. C-Time is the App that helps you see how much of your valuable time you spend at certain places. Available on: iOS White Noise Find out why the world is sleeping better with White Noise. Features ambient sounds of the environment to help you relax during the day and sleep great at night. Available on: iOS SpeakText Air Speak more than 20 languages and translate over 30 of them sentence by sentence using this app. Available on: iOS Adrian James High Intensity Interval Training Adrian James High Intensity Interval Training is the fat-burning workout that’s become an international hit. Download the chart-topping app and take your fitness to the next level. Available on: iOS