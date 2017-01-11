Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

LEDhit LEDhit is the only LED banner app with language translation into more than 40 different languages, and it also features SMS and social sharing functionality. Available on: iOS PDF Markup Ultimate PDF Markup Ultimate, the brand-new PDF Reader by Kdan, enables you to annotate PDFs, add highlights to favorite web pages, convert files, and back up all annotated information with all the popular cloud storage services. Available on: iOS Pocket Anatomy Looking for the lateral antebrachial cutaneous nerve? With this award-winning app, it’s easy: retrieve any anatomical structure and relevant clinical information in an instant. Available on: iOS Kika Keyboard With 1200-plus emojis & emoticons, smileys, stickers, colorful themes, massive funny GIFs, word predictions, smart auto-correction and more, Kika Keyboard delivers everything you’d expect from a world-class smart keyboard app. Available on: iOS Rocket Video Unleash your Chromecast with Rocket Video Cast. With Rocket you can browse the web and stream any web video on your Chromecast attached TV, and you can even store those videos and cast them later. Available on: iOS Crop Video Crop Video is an easy video cropping application that allows you to crop videos most conveniently and in seconds. It also offers a unique “Crop” function to crop your videos to select only the most beautiful and important portions, and cut the unwanted parts off. Available on: iOS