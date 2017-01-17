DT
Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
Jessica Lee Star/Digital Trends

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

BusyBox

BusyBox lets you track the time you spend on all your activities. Visualize your activities for the current day, and track the total time you spend on each activity.

Available on:

iOS

DayEntry

Have one single Evernote note for any day. Log your thoughts, notes, records, timestamps, photos, reminders, geotags to the note quickly.

Available on:

iOS

Idioms Land

Learn English idioms in an easy way. In this app you will find 1,000 flashcards containing idiom meanings, example sentences, and pictures that will help you to memorize and remember idioms.

Available on:

iOS

Easy Spending

See where your money goes and take control of where to spend your money effectively using the simple and yet powerful money management App on iOS.

Available on:

iOS

My Handwriting Notes

Handwrite your notes and share. This app is similar to a regular digital notepad but with your own handwriting. Keep track of your notes anywhere.

Available on:

iOS

Smart Alarm Clock

All the coffee beans in Colombia won’t make you a morning person? Waking up seems like a drag? Smart Alarm Clock was created to make mornings suck less.

Available on:

iOS