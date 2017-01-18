Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion

iphCAM IphCAM is an application program to make your iPhone a web camera. Because iphCAM uses Motion JPEG format, it is possible to see images in your iPhone’s Safari browser. Available on: iOS Pic Navi Pic Navi is a full-size photo viewer that tells you when and where the pictures were taken. Date and time stamps are shown on the bottom of each photo. Available on: iOS Ruler This is a simple virtual ruler that measures 17 feet or 5 meters long. Just put your finger on screen and slide your phone with the other hand to measure. Available on: iOS DayEntry This app lets you use one Evernote note for a full day. Log everything, including thoughts, notes, records, timestamps, photos, reminders, and geotags, to the note at your discretion. Available on: iOS SpeakText Air SpeakText Air allows you to speak and translate — speak over 20 languages and translate into over 30 languages, sentence by sentence, with this useful app. Available on: iOS LeechTunes Love Apple Music? Enhance the experience with LeechTunes! Add all your favorite music via Apple Music, then enjoy them with LeechTunes. Available on: iOS