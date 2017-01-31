Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion

YoWindow Weather YoWindow is a unique new weather app. The magic of YoWindow is a living landscape that reflects your actual weather. For instance, if it’s raining – it rains in YoWindow. Available on: iOS wakerapper The world’s smartest alarm that checks real-time traffic and factors in your morning routine to calculate your optimum bed & wake up time. Available on: iOS Cleaner Pro Your contacts are the most important data in your phone which easily becomes messy if not consistently updated. Cleaner Pro easily helps you detect and merge duplicate contacts. Available on: iOS True Visage True Visage is an unique mirror app. Unlike other apps of the kind True Visage provides you not only with a common mirrored picture, but also with a real un-mirrored image and video of you. Available on: iOS FotoMed FotoMed is a handy mobile medical reference, medical image search, and photo comparison tool for health tracking. Available on: iOS Color Drop Master Swiftly tap your screen and rotate the box to match the color of the falling munchkin! How high can you score in this simple but challenging color-match game? Available on: iOS