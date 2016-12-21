Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

Fresh Reversi By playing Fresh Reversi you will be able to train your strategic thinking and logic, and become smarter with each new batch. Available on: iOS GeoMEMO GeoMemo allows you to write memos on a map, against your current location or favorite places. Available on: iOS Keymoji Exclusively for iOS, Keymoji translates what you type in any app into emojis in real time from a constantly expanding emoji keyboard crowdsourced dictionary so you don’t have to think up emoji keyboard phrases. Available on: iOS Fastergram Fastergram is an advanced Video slideshow maker that lets you create high quality slideshow from your photos. Available on: iOS Quick Quiz Mobile Create, share, and download multiple choice quizzes to help your kids or yourself learn a range of topics. An immediate written and spoken response for correct or incorrect answers is provided for each question. Available on: iOS Quick PDF Scanner Quick Scanner lets you take a photo of just about anything and turn it into a PDF. Use this app to accelerate, simplify, and improve your professional life. Available on: iOS