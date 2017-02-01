Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion
PDF it All
PDF it All is an advanced PDF converter that allows users to convert PDF files out of many sources. Convert Word, Excel, PowerPoint, web pages, Contacts, Messages, Mail to a PDF file in a matter of seconds.
Available on:
LocalToWeb
LocaToWeb is a GPS tracker that shares your position to the web in real time. Friends and family can follow you live on a map at www.locatoweb.com when a track is running.
Available on:
5coins
You don’t need to be an accountant in order to track expenses. 5coins is a simple, beautiful, and smart app for tracking your daily expenses. It lets you know how much you are spending, and when and where your money goes.
Available on:
Face Swapper
Take hilarious pictures of yourself and your friends with Face Swapper. Touch to tweak your creations in real time and share the laughs with friends on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, and email.
Available on:
50mm
Create charming 50mm Photo-style photographs with real-time Vintage effects. These effects work great on selfies and other portraits but also for many other subjects.
Available on:
Hands-free Browser
Getting your hands dirty? With this app you can surf the web without touching the screen. It’s fantastic for reading recipes while you cook, following repair instructions with greasy hands, working out, and more.
Available on: