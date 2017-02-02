Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
iSchool
i-School is a study organizer and Timetable Schedule Planner, both for schools and universities. Convenient class and study-schedule, textbooks, homework, and notes are attached to classes.
Available on:
Plann
PLANN is a powerful Instagram strategy tool for visually planning, previewing, organizing, and scheduling your Instagram feed in advance — it promises to increase the growth of your followers, raise engagement rates, and generate stronger sales.
Available on:
Pin Points
Do you want to know the distance to the South Pole? Or are you interested in the distance between two cities? Then you are on the absolute right track with this app.
Available on:
Find My Car
Have you often forgotten where you left your car? Or received an unnecessary parking fine? Then “Find My Car” is the perfect app for you. Relocate your car without any stress.
Available on:
LFTuner
LFTuner allows you to tune your favorite instrument. Doesn’t matter if it’s a guitar, piano, violin, or the Turkish Bağlama. This app will handle it.
Available on:
Easy Spending Expense Tracker
See where your money goes and take control of where to spend your money effectively using the simple and yet powerful money management App on iOS.
Available on: