Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion
Budget and expense
Where did your money go? Try this easy and simple expense tracker, It will tell you. It’s not confusing or complicated to use, and is perfect for tracking expenses quickly and completely.
Available on:
Doer
Based on GTD (Getting Things Done), Doer is a professional and powerful task and project management app that will help you and your team to, well, get things done.
Available on:
Art Genius
Art Genius transforms your photos into cool artworks. Just press a button and watch Art Genius draw on your screen as it turns your images into stunning art.
Available on:
Chinese Calligraphy
Learning how to write Chinese Brush (Maobi) words and take lessons on the art of Chinese calligraphy.
Available on:
Fast Photo
Fast Photo lets you take multiple photos in quick succession. This universal camera app starts taking photos instantly, and supports zooming, setting focus, and exposure.
Available on:
Easy Backup Pro
Your contacts are the most important data in your phone, and can may be lost in seconds. Easy Backup Pro keeps your contacts in a safe place.
Available on: