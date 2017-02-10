Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Cut Me Out
Cut out sections of an image in any shape and paste it to selected background photo with Cut Me Out Pro. Erase backgrounds, add funny stickers, and more, then share on social.
Control
The Control app provides one central mobile experience for your Stripe and PayPal alerts, analytics, and customer data that can be accessed anytime, anywhere.
Calc Swift
Get more time with Calc Swift. It’s designed to let you zip through your daily math in your own unique style!
StockBeat
StockWatch aims to be the best apps for tracking stocks news and data. It features an aggregated news stream from leading providers: Yahoo, Seeking Alpha, NASDAQ, Google Finance, Business Insider, and more.
007’s Vidicon
007’s Vidicon — Spy Video Camera can record video by concealment. Now you can record video without looking like a paparazzo.
Barcode Collector
With this app, you can easily collect bar codes for various purposes and send them off via email.
