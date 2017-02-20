Digital Trends
Home > Mobile > Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for…

Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
daily app deals ios you might also like apple iphone se
Jessica Lee Star/Digital Trends

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion

Grade Pending

Before you eat, inspect the restaurant. All New York City restaurants appear on a map, color-coded to reveal the grade provided by the health department.

Available on:

iOS

Aureus

Memorize the board, match hidden elements, produce gold, upgrade the machine, and fight the ever-so-quickly increasing pressure. Play online with up to 3 opponents.

Available on:

iOS

Findit

Each picture has three differences, and you have 15 seconds to identify them. But find the wrong so-called difference and suffer a penalty.

Available on:

iOS

Thunderspace 5k

During the day, Thunderspace won’t let you focus on all the noise around you. And at night, it will make you very sleepy.

Available on:

iOS

iPicBox

Keep your photos safe from prying eyes with iPicBox, the app that lets you lock your private content and protect yourself from nosy friends.

Available on:

iOS

Rendezvous Appointment Book

The Rendezvous Appointment Book for the iPhone provides an efficient way to create and manage appointments from anywhere.

Available on:

iOS