Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Grade Pending
Before you eat, inspect the restaurant. All New York City restaurants appear on a map, color-coded to reveal the grade provided by the health department.
Aureus
Memorize the board, match hidden elements, produce gold, upgrade the machine, and fight the ever-so-quickly increasing pressure. Play online with up to 3 opponents.
Findit
Each picture has three differences, and you have 15 seconds to identify them. But find the wrong so-called difference and suffer a penalty.
Thunderspace 5k
During the day, Thunderspace won’t let you focus on all the noise around you. And at night, it will make you very sleepy.
iPicBox
Keep your photos safe from prying eyes with iPicBox, the app that lets you lock your private content and protect yourself from nosy friends.
Rendezvous Appointment Book
The Rendezvous Appointment Book for the iPhone provides an efficient way to create and manage appointments from anywhere.
