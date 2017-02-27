Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
White Noise
Do you have trouble sleeping at night? Do you want to relax your body and soul with peaceful background sounds? With this app you’re promised to sleep tonight.
iSchool
i-School is a study organizer and Timetable Schedule Planner, both for schools and universities. It’s very minimalistic but has everything you need.
PhotoTangler
PhotoTangler Collage Maker is a powerful image app that instantly turns your favorite photos into beautiful collages. It allows you to blend them together in unique and creative ways.
Ace PhotoJus
PhotoJusSpaceFX transforms your photo by adding space effects. All effects are designed together by professional photographers and real artists to provide you with the most amazing photos.
Doodle Dandy
Doodle Dandy is as addictive as any game — but also creative, personal, and productive. The app gives you the power to create elegant, eye-catching artwork, at your fingertips — no talent required.
Sweet Factory
Enroll in the sweetest factory — to keep your job: move quickly, stay focused, and whatever happens, don’t ruin the party.
