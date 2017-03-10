Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion
Marble Camera
Create charming Marble-style photographs with real-time Marble effects. These effects work great on selfies and other portraits but also for many other subjects.
Available on:
Simpler Pro
Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart, and user friendly.
Available on:
Quick Fit
7 minutes is all it takes to get in shape with this scientifically proven, full-body workout.
Available on:
noScroll
Maintain your privacy while showing friends and family photos on your phone. Simply select the photos you want to show, and those will be the only ones they can swipe between.
Available on:
Studio Music Player
This simple and smart player takes headphones like EarPods, and many other models, to a completely new level, providing the kind of playback quality usually delivered by professional studio headphones.
Available on:
QUIKchat
Enjoy fast and fun mobile conversations with your friends. Add a caption, snap a photo or a video, and send it to a friend.
Available on: